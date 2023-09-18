STILLWATER — As Mike Gundy shook hands with South Alabama coach Kane Wommack after the game, he was direct in his assessment of the opponent's performance.
“I told their coach after the game, ‘Y’all kicked our ass,’” Gundy said Monday.
Under Wommack, South Alabama delivered a demoralizing 33-7 loss to Gundy and Oklahoma State, putting the Cowboys on the wrong side of history ahead of conference play.
It served as OSU's worst home loss since the 2015 Bedlam game. It was the worst margin of defeat against a nonconference opponent under Gundy. As the Cowboys prepare for Iowa State, another program suffering from a sluggish start, what needs to change in OSU’s program?
No major problems?
Following OSU’s lopsided loss, Gundy pointed out a laundry list of areas the Cowboys failed in. They lost the turnover battle, special teams made mistakes, pass and run blocking struggled and the QB play struggled.
People are also reading…
But on Monday, Gundy said all of the problems are manageable.
“I don’t think we have majors,” he said. “What we did out there Saturday was ugly. I’m not saying anything other than that, but I’m saying it’s not — I don’t see it as a major issue. When I watch the tape, I felt a lot better than I did when I went home.”
OSU was exposed
Another area Gundy voiced concern about on Saturday night: South Alabama playing more physical than the Cowboys.
But after watching the game film, Gundy’s views changed by Monday. “They really weren’t, as much as I thought,” he said. “After I watched the tape, they were more physical because of the way they were able to rush the ball at times.”
But still, South Alabama dominated the Cowboys. “We got exposed,” Gundy said.
After falling behind early, OSU's offense became "one-dimensional." An offense not quite explosive enough struggled without wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, falling behind early and resulting in the Cowboys being unable to deploy a balanced offensive attack.
“We still played poorly and didn’t execute and didn’t get it done," Gundy explained. "We should’ve played at a higher level.”
Freshman QB Zane Flores 'not ready'
Despite a lackluster passing performance on Saturday, Gundy said OSU will continue with its three-quarterback system against the Cyclones.
It will be the fourth straight game this season the Cowboys have rotated Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy into games, with none separating themselves as the clear-cut starter three games in.
OSU does have a fourth scholarship quarterback — true freshman Zane Flores — who hasn’t appeared in a game this season. But when asked if the Cowboys could look toward Flores this week, Gundy dismissed the idea.
“Zane’s not ready,” Gundy said. “Great future, great prospect, love every bit of it. But Zane’s not ready right now.”
In a lopsided 33-7 loss at home against South Alabama, OSU’s three quarterbacks combined to complete 46% of their passes for 114 yards, a season low.
Stribling progressing
Stribling exited on the first drive of Saturday’s game after taking a hit to the lower back. He received attention from OSU’s medical staff for several minutes before walking off on his own.
“Stribling was out of the game, but he should progress fine this week,” Gundy said. “Everything else, we’re in good shape there.”
It was the only injury suffered by OSU in the loss.
Concerning pass protection
For yet another game, OSU’s pass protection struggled against a physical defensive line. The pocket often collapsed on all three of the Cowboys’ quarterbacks consistently Saturday night, resulting in OSU’s passing game falling short.
When asked about how concerned he was with the protection, Gundy said, “Half of them were bad, half of them were because they knew we were throwing passes … And we’ve got to quit getting penalties. All of this contributed to a perfect storm. Then we’re desperate and, OK, I’ve gotten beat a couple times and the guy hits me on a move, I grab his jersey, then I get flagged. That’s a discipline deal I have to make sure that we get coached.”
South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7: See our complete coverage here
Oklahoma State ended its 19-game nonconference winning streak in Saturday's loss to South Alabama Saturday night.
‘We failed this week’: South Alabama throttles OSU at home; first nonconference loss since 2016 for Cowboys
The 33-7 loss is the worst at Boone Pickens Stadium since a 58-23 loss against Oklahoma in 2015.
For the first time since 2016, OSU lost to a nonconference opponent, losing 33-7 against South Alabama. It snapped a 19-game streak.
Running back LaDamian Webb recorded 151 rushing yards on 18 carries for 8.4 YPC, surpassing his 7.3 season average through two games. Webb ran for two touchdowns.
'They want to hit you in the mouth': Why South Alabama will be the most ‘physical’ team Oklahoma State's faced
Coming off a program-best 10 wins, South Alabama defense poses problems for OSU's run game. Could Oklahoma State be on upset alert this Saturday?
Clint Chelf — Oklahoma State's QB competition veteran — and the mental fight behind a position battle
Against Mississippi State to open the 2013 season, Mike Gundy removed quarterback Clint Chelf from the game after only six passes.