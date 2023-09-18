Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — As Mike Gundy shook hands with South Alabama coach Kane Wommack after the game, he was direct in his assessment of the opponent's performance.

“I told their coach after the game, ‘Y’all kicked our ass,’” Gundy said Monday.

Under Wommack, South Alabama delivered a demoralizing 33-7 loss to Gundy and Oklahoma State, putting the Cowboys on the wrong side of history ahead of conference play.

It served as OSU's worst home loss since the 2015 Bedlam game. It was the worst margin of defeat against a nonconference opponent under Gundy. As the Cowboys prepare for Iowa State, another program suffering from a sluggish start, what needs to change in OSU’s program?

No major problems?

Following OSU’s lopsided loss, Gundy pointed out a laundry list of areas the Cowboys failed in. They lost the turnover battle, special teams made mistakes, pass and run blocking struggled and the QB play struggled.

But on Monday, Gundy said all of the problems are manageable.

“I don’t think we have majors,” he said. “What we did out there Saturday was ugly. I’m not saying anything other than that, but I’m saying it’s not — I don’t see it as a major issue. When I watch the tape, I felt a lot better than I did when I went home.”

OSU was exposed

Another area Gundy voiced concern about on Saturday night: South Alabama playing more physical than the Cowboys.

But after watching the game film, Gundy’s views changed by Monday. “They really weren’t, as much as I thought,” he said. “After I watched the tape, they were more physical because of the way they were able to rush the ball at times.”

But still, South Alabama dominated the Cowboys. “We got exposed,” Gundy said.

After falling behind early, OSU's offense became "one-dimensional." An offense not quite explosive enough struggled without wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, falling behind early and resulting in the Cowboys being unable to deploy a balanced offensive attack.

“We still played poorly and didn’t execute and didn’t get it done," Gundy explained. "We should’ve played at a higher level.”

Freshman QB Zane Flores 'not ready'

Despite a lackluster passing performance on Saturday, Gundy said OSU will continue with its three-quarterback system against the Cyclones.

It will be the fourth straight game this season the Cowboys have rotated Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy into games, with none separating themselves as the clear-cut starter three games in.

OSU does have a fourth scholarship quarterback — true freshman Zane Flores — who hasn’t appeared in a game this season. But when asked if the Cowboys could look toward Flores this week, Gundy dismissed the idea.

“Zane’s not ready,” Gundy said. “Great future, great prospect, love every bit of it. But Zane’s not ready right now.”

In a lopsided 33-7 loss at home against South Alabama, OSU’s three quarterbacks combined to complete 46% of their passes for 114 yards, a season low.

Stribling progressing

Stribling exited on the first drive of Saturday’s game after taking a hit to the lower back. He received attention from OSU’s medical staff for several minutes before walking off on his own.

“Stribling was out of the game, but he should progress fine this week,” Gundy said. “Everything else, we’re in good shape there.”

It was the only injury suffered by OSU in the loss.

Concerning pass protection

For yet another game, OSU’s pass protection struggled against a physical defensive line. The pocket often collapsed on all three of the Cowboys’ quarterbacks consistently Saturday night, resulting in OSU’s passing game falling short.

When asked about how concerned he was with the protection, Gundy said, “Half of them were bad, half of them were because they knew we were throwing passes … And we’ve got to quit getting penalties. All of this contributed to a perfect storm. Then we’re desperate and, OK, I’ve gotten beat a couple times and the guy hits me on a move, I grab his jersey, then I get flagged. That’s a discipline deal I have to make sure that we get coached.”