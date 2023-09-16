Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — By the end of the game, the loudest chant in Boone Pickens Stadium belonged to the tiny corner of South Alabama fans.

As time expired, officially locking in the lopsided score, the several thousand South Alabama supporters erupted into chants as players began shaking hands. Most of the Oklahoma State fans had steadily oozed out.

With nine minutes left, the ESPN+ broadcast zoomed in on the exits at Boone Pickens Stadium, filtering fans out of the seating bowl and back into the parking lot.

The final score, the biggest reason: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7.

On a September evening in Stillwater, little went right for OSU’s football program, suffering its first nonconference loss since the 2016 season. It’s the worst loss at home since Oklahoma routed OSU 58-23 in 2015.

“We didn’t do a very good job of coaching,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We didn’t do a very good job of executing.”

Losing the turnover battle, being called for seven penalties and struggling to again rush the ball were among Gundy’s primary concerns.

Of course, quarterback protection hurt, too.

Two quarters earlier, BPS was 53,000 fans strong, with the majority serenading OSU’s offense with boos. Quarterback Alan Bowman started for the second straight game, but was pulled after four drives, with Gundy continuing the quarterback rotation.

The boos for Bowman were replaced by cheers for Gunnar Gundy, who entered halfway through the second quarter.

But even with Gunnar Gundy, the Cowboys’ offense was haunted by the same issues it has faced all season. OSU struggled to run the ball effectively and the offensive line failed to protect the quarterback.

“We couldn’t protect,” Mike Gundy said. “It didn’t look like we could protect well enough to get the ball thrown.”

Gunnar Gundy didn’t add points to the scoreboard until his fifth drive — the first OSU quarterback to play more than four drives in a game this season — leading a 17-play drive capped by a Jaden Nixon run.

Garret Rangel would eventually make an appearance, guiding the offense in their final two possessions.

Meanwhile, the defense struggled with their own issues. USA’s run game gouged the Cowboys’ line. The duo of La’Damian Webb and Kentrel Bullock would each finish with 18 carries. As a team, USA would average 5.2 yards per rush, while quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

“They were just running it hard,” safety Kendal Daniels said. “We were hitting them but we were driving our feet or wrapping up.”

But the defense would make a stand after Nixon’s touchdown, forcing USA (2-1) to punt away with 10 minutes left. But OSU punt returner Brennan Presley muffed the punt, setting up the Jaguars to drain the clock and eventually add on a field goal.

“I mentioned during the week this is a good football team,” Mike Gundy said. “Our team was made aware of that. I told them multiple times during the week this is a really, really good football team. They’re physical, they play good. Their coaches do a good job, so there is no surprise at what happened.”

Things didn’t appear dire on OSU’s opening drive. Bowman completed his first three passes, setting up OSU in favorable position. He located receiver Jaden Bray cutting across the field, delivering a pass that ricocheted off Bray’s hands.

A clean catch would likely have ended with a touchdown.

The next play, a high throw resulted in receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leaping into the air, taking an awkward hit from a USA defender to the lower back. Stribling, OSU’s leading receiver entering the game, wouldn’t return.

“We’re a win/loss, pass/fail every week,” Mike Gundy said. “We failed this week. Last two weeks we passed. That’s college football.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.