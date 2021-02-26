'We don't like them': Cowboys embrace Bedlam basketball challenge

It’s Bedlam time, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton isn’t shying away from it.

The University of Oklahoma will host the Cowboys at 2 p.m. Saturday before playing again in Stillwater at 8 p.m. Monday.

“We don’t like them,” Boynton said. “That’s how I feel and we’re going to go try to win the game. … I embrace competition. We want to win. I don’t think there is anything wrong with saying that. I don’t know why anybody would say it’s not important. What are we playing for? The game does mean more to our fans. It’s just the reality. I’ve always tried to be pretty honest about it.”

Some coaches like to approach a rivalry game like it’s just another game, but not Boynton. Embracing a rivalry like Bedlam should be fun, he said. Just because Boynton is blunt about his feelings for Bedlam doesn’t mean he lacks respect for the No. 7 Sooners.