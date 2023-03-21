STILLWATER — Mike Boynton crossed his arms and placed them on the table inside the Gallagher-Iba Arena media room.

He stared down at the table, pausing before making his opening comments. The cheers from the North Texas locker room were audible from the next room over.

“I’ll start by saying … we certainly fell below the expectations that I have and we all have of our program this year,” Boynton said.

The comments came after a 65-59 overtime loss to North Texas in the quarterfinals of National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green (29-7) now prepare for a trip to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the tournament.

OSU (20-16), now in the offseason, prepares to hold conversations about the roster with each individual player in the coming days.

“I think just going out any game is rough,” junior guard Bryce Thompson said. “We felt like we had a real good chance to win and unfortunately they made some shots down the stretch and we kind of struggled.

“We felt like we should have won that game, but they came out and executed their game plan better than we did.”

A back-and-forth second half resulted in an overtime period in the game, with the Mean Green jumping out to a quick lead. With 1:49 left, UNT’s Tylor Perry scored a deep three from the midcourt logo, reclaiming the advantage for the Mean Green.

OSU missed its final five shots from the field, ending the game with a six-point loss.

After being held to only 17 points in the first half, OSU outscored the Mean Green 38-31 in the second half, eventually sending the game to overtime after Woody Newton scored a deep three in the final minute.

OSU wouldn’t go without a chance to close out a comeback in the second half. With 20 seconds remaining, senior guard Caleb Asberry was fouled and sent to the free-throw line for two shots.

Asberry — an 85.6% free-throw shooter this season — missed both, but an offensive rebound by Moussa Cisse kept possession with the Cowboys.

“It happens,” Boynton said. “It’s unfortunate. You don’t control that and he’s trying to make it.”

After a brief timeout, OSU guard John-Michael Wright drove the lane, shooting a floater that missed the rim and gave UNT possession with 3.7 seconds left in a tie game.

Perry took a last-ditch shot from half court which missed, sending the game to extra time.

Perry would be crucial for UNT down the stretch. The 5-foot-11 guard from Spiro High School led all scorers with 23 points, including the final three baskets for the Mean Green in the second.

“I got a little home cooking, I’m glad to be back (in Oklahoma), had my family down and I didn’t really want to lose in front of them,” Perry said. “Just being here on this stage, you know I live for this.”

The Cowboys remained in the game thanks to Cisse shooting 6-of-6 from the field, including multiple made jump shots, and finishing with 13 points, the second-most behind Asberry’s 14.

Tyreek Smith collected 10 rebounds, while forward Kalib Boone was held to only 10 minutes of game time.

The loss spells the end of a tumultuous season for OSU. The Cowboys close 20-16, losing seven of the past 11 games and missing the NCAA Tournament. Reflection on the season will come at a later date, Boynton said.

“There were certainly some positive things to kind of look back on at some point, tonight is not that night,” he said.

Thompson classified it as a great season that fell short of goals.

“Obviously we didn’t accomplish the goals we originally set out to do, but I think overall there’s a lot of positives you can take from it,” Thompson added.

NORTH TEXAS 65, OKLAHOMA ST 59 (OT)

North Texas 24 31 10 — 65

Oklahoma St. 17 38 4 — 59

NORTH TEXAS (29-7): Sissoko 6-9 0-0 12, Huntsberry 4-16 1-1 11, Jones 2-8 1-2 6, Perry 7-21 6-6 23, Scott 2-6 2-2 8, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Martinez 2-5 0-0 5, Eady 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 10-11 65.

OKLAHOMA ST. (20-16): Cisse 6-6 1-2 13, Smith 2-4 1-3 5, Asberry 4-12 4-7 14, Thompson 3-14 0-2 6, Wright 1-9 3-3 6, Newton 1-3 4-6 7, Williams 1-8 2-2 4, Boone 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 20-61 15-25 59.

3-Point Goals: North Texas 9-30 (Perry 3-14, Scott 2-3, Huntsberry 2-6, Martinez 1-3, Jones 1-4), Oklahoma St. 4-22 (Asberry 2-7, Newton 1-2, Wright 1-5, Thompson 0-4, Williams 0-4). Rebounds: North Texas 36 (Sissoko 15), Oklahoma St. 40 (Smith 10). Assists: North Texas 8 (Huntsberry 4), Oklahoma St. 9 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls: North Texas 15, Oklahoma St. 13.