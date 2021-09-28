“We can't afford to lose him like that for a quarter”: Warren becoming more vital to OSU by the week

“We've got to come up with a plan for him,” Gundy said following the Week 4 win. “We can't afford to lose him like that for a quarter.”

Warren’s emergence out of the Cowboys’ backfield has come as a once-deep position group has thinned in recent weeks.

OSU has been without Dezmon Jackson since he exited with a leg injury against Tulsa in Week 2. The redshirt senior has missed the past two games, though Gundy indicated on his weekly radio show that Jackson could suit up in Week 5.

LD Brown, meanwhile, missed the Kansas State victory with an injury suffered at Boise State that is expected to keep him out for at least a few more weeks.

Their absences have placed the burden of not only production, but reps onto Warren, and the surprise star has carried the ball 59 times combined in the past two games.

Warren initially was brought in as a veteran replacement for Brown before the redshirt senior opted to return for a final year at OSU, placing Warren into the rotation of a packed Cowboys running back room. Since arriving in Stillwater, he’s added speed and strength under the guidance of strength coach Rob Glass, developments he is now unleashing on opposing defenses.

But Gundy wasn’t expecting this.