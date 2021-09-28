“We can't afford to lose him like that for a quarter”: Warren becoming more vital to OSU by the week

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren picked up 123 yards on the ground Saturday night. In the passing game, he hauled in another 81 yards in the Cowboys’ 31-20 win over Kansas State.
And somewhere in the middle of his 204 all-purpose-yard performance, OSU’s 5-foot-8 running back found time for an infusion of fluids, too.
“We had to take him in and IV him just to get him back in the game,” coach Mike Gundy said postgame.
On Saturday night, Gundy said Warren’s issue stemmed from perspiration — “he sweats all the time”. On Monday, OSU’s head coach said it was the emotion of the moment that swept up his running back and kept him off the field in the third quarter.
“He just got too excited and we couldn’t get him calmed down, so we hydrated him some,” Gundy said during his weekly press conference. “I’m not sure that really was the answer.”
When on the field, Warren again was central to Kasey Dunn’s offense in the Week 4 win that sent OSU to 4-0 and No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25. Over the past two weeks, the Utah State transfer has racked up 422 yards of total offense, carrying the Cowboys with 218 yards rushing at Boise State before his performance against the Wildcats.
Warren has surprised Gundy “quite a bit” through four games. Now, entering this weekend’s meeting with No. 21 Baylor, he’s as important as any member of the OSU offense.
“We've got to come up with a plan for him,” Gundy said following the Week 4 win. “We can't afford to lose him like that for a quarter.”
Warren’s emergence out of the Cowboys’ backfield has come as a once-deep position group has thinned in recent weeks.
OSU has been without Dezmon Jackson since he exited with a leg injury against Tulsa in Week 2. The redshirt senior has missed the past two games, though Gundy indicated on his weekly radio show that Jackson could suit up in Week 5.
LD Brown, meanwhile, missed the Kansas State victory with an injury suffered at Boise State that is expected to keep him out for at least a few more weeks.
Their absences have placed the burden of not only production, but reps onto Warren, and the surprise star has carried the ball 59 times combined in the past two games.
Warren initially was brought in as a veteran replacement for Brown before the redshirt senior opted to return for a final year at OSU, placing Warren into the rotation of a packed Cowboys running back room. Since arriving in Stillwater, he’s added speed and strength under the guidance of strength coach Rob Glass, developments he is now unleashing on opposing defenses.
But Gundy wasn’t expecting this.
“It’s hard to tell at times,” he said. “When we evaluate high school players and transfer players, we miss, right? The NFL spends millions and millions of dollars and they miss. Obviously we liked him from what we saw on tape or we wouldn’t have brought him in here.”
Four weeks into the 2021 season, Warren has been all OSU could have asked for, taking the reins of the Cowboys running game and then emerging as a threat in the passing game against Kansas State. And he now stands among Spencer Sanders and Tay Martin as the most irreplaceable parts of OSU’s offense.
In the aftermath of Saturday’s win, Dunn said he recognized the energy that temporarily sidelined Warren.
“He seems to have worked up the ladder in pregame warmups,” Dunn said. "‘Hey man, the game hasn't started yet.’ and he's already sweating like he's played four quarters."
It’s the sort of intensity that has made the running back a fundamental cog of the Cowboys’ offense in his debut season.