'We all have our own different swagger': Experienced secondary of personalities can be an anchor for the OSU defense

STILLWATER — Residing in the back end of the Oklahoma State defense is a collection of distinct personalities. At least that’s what senior safety Tanner McCalister says.
Fellow senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is the loud one. Redshirt senior Tre Sterling — the third member of the Cowboys’ safety triumvirate — is laid back. Senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse is quiet, that is until he gets on the field and starts making plays.
McCalister, by his own account, brings perpetual confidence.
“We all have our own different swagger, our own personalities” McCalister said Thursday. “With everybody being different, we all jell together. That’s what makes it work back there.”
Together, the group of defensive backs with varied temperaments gives the Cowboys one of the Big 12’s most experienced secondaries, one that can anchor OSU this fall.
Bernard-Converse has started in each of the Cowboys' last 33 games, the longest such streak of any player on the roster. Sterling and McCalister hold 31 combined starts between them. And in Harvell-Peel, the Cowboys boast a player who has been an impact starter in every season since he arrived in Stillwater in 2018.
Time on the field, and plenty spent together off of it over the past few seasons, has molded the core of the Cowboys’ battle-tested secondary. OSU is still searching for a second starting corner to play opposite Bernard-Converse. But the team has the swagger, confidence and experience of its four veteran stalwarts to count on in 2021.
“They’re like a backcourt in basketball,” Gundy said. “Guys working well together and understanding different things. The experience they have gives them a lot of flexibility in disguised coverage and different things (defensive coordinator Jim) Knowles would like to get accomplished.”
The cohesive secondary OSU expects to take the field on Sept. 4 has been brewing for several seasons. Sterling, McCalister and Harvell-Peel represent a starting trio intact from 2020, and before he moved to cornerback last fall, Bernard-Converse also counted himself among the safeties.
The group is familiar. They know the concepts Knowles wants to execute, and have developed a line of communication only time can forge. And the players know one another, too, building relationships over team trips, meals and nights spent together in apartments on campus.
All of it has combined to fashion a mutual trust that spills onto the field: the comfort of the collective aiding each individual.
“When I don’t have to worry about Kolby knowing his job or Tre knowing his job...I can just focus on my job and my job only,” McCalister said. “If I’m focused on my job and everyone around me is focused on their job, we sync and become one big unit that’s confident in our ability to make plays.”
The chemistry and understanding also make the OSU’s defensive backs adaptable. It’s a characteristic that may prove vital this fall.
It could be redshirt senior Christian Holmes or sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad slotted in at cornerback, but the established secondary is guaranteed to be incorporating a newcomer. Knowles is also implementing more zone coverage into the OSU defense, a shift aimed at creating more turnover opportunities while protecting one of the Cowboys' potentially vulnerable corners.
Whether it’s a rotating group of corners on one side of the field or adjusting to an altered scheme, McCalister feels the secondary is prepared to handle all challenges.
“I think with all the experience we have in the back end, there’s really just a lot of confidence. We all have our own swagger. We all like flying around. We all like talking, so the communication in the back end is good.”
McCalister was asked Thursday to assign each member of the secondary a superhero.
He appointed himself Black Panther, then likened Sterling to Captain America and Bernard-Converse to Iron Man. Harvell-Peel's bizarre assignment? Kung Fu Panda.
The group may not be The Avengers, but their experience and rapport may provide the infrastructure for the strength of OSU's defense in 2021.
"I think we can tap into a gear we haven't tapped into yet," McCalister said.