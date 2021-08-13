'We all have our own different swagger': Experienced secondary of personalities can be an anchor for the OSU defense

STILLWATER — Residing in the back end of the Oklahoma State defense is a collection of distinct personalities. At least that’s what senior safety Tanner McCalister says.

Fellow senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is the loud one. Redshirt senior Tre Sterling — the third member of the Cowboys’ safety triumvirate — is laid back. Senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse is quiet, that is until he gets on the field and starts making plays.

McCalister, by his own account, brings perpetual confidence.

“We all have our own different swagger, our own personalities” McCalister said Thursday. “With everybody being different, we all jell together. That’s what makes it work back there.”

Together, the group of defensive backs with varied temperaments gives the Cowboys one of the Big 12’s most experienced secondaries, one that can anchor OSU this fall.

Bernard-Converse has started in each of the Cowboys' last 33 games, the longest such streak of any player on the roster. Sterling and McCalister hold 31 combined starts between them. And in Harvell-Peel, the Cowboys boast a player who has been an impact starter in every season since he arrived in Stillwater in 2018.