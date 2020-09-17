Watch these OU and OSU players in tonight's Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game

×
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sets to throw during last week's game in Baltimore.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (OU, 28) is about to be tackled by Los Angeles Chargers' Casey Hayward (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Six former OU and two former OSU players are on the rosters of tonight's NFL Thursday Night Football game.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network. Here's a look at locals on each roster:
- DT Vincent Taylor (OSU)
Gallery: OU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
AFC tight end Mark Andrews, of the Baltimore Ravens, (89) scores a touchdown, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) runs after a reception, during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe
Note: The Bengals promoted Bledsoe from its practice squad on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
AP File Photo
Green Bay Packers linebacker Curtis Bolton (physically unable to perform list)
Green Bay Packers defensive back Mike Tyson (32) celebrates with linebacker Curtis Bolton (40) after Bolton caught an interception on a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reacts after running a drill during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington corner Aaron Colvin (Owasso HS) (practice squad)
AP File Photo
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans (Norman North HS)
Cincinnati Bengals' Jordan Evans (50) during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Los Angeles Rams tackle Bobby Evans
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) stretches in warm-ups at practice today at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) Pool Photographer
Dallas Cowboys tackle Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Neville Gallimore (96) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson wears a shield, covering his eyes, on his helmet during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Tampa Bay Bucs corner Parnell Motley
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) runs drills during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray stands on the field during NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes under pressure form Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (Jenks HS) (practice squad)
Minnesota Vikings safety Steven Parker (OU, Jenks HS) walks the field before the NFL football team's training camp Monday Aug. 24, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football team scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against Chicago Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips
Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Phillips runs drills during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia
Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia (73) stretches during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert
Then- Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert reacts during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns cut Seibert after a Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the Bengals claimed in Tuesday, Sept. 15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (OKC Heritage Hall HS)
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) runs in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills reaches out to haul in a catch during an NFL training camp football practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Washington punter Tress Way (Union HS)
NFC player from Washington, punter Tress Way (5) strikes a pose during player introductions before the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook makes a reception during an NFL football workout, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams waits to perform a drill during NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) stretches before practice during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. ( James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (Washington, Okla. HS)
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Gallery: OSU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (Yukon Southwest Covenant HS)
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey kicks a 38-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson holds the football as players warm up for an NFL football scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers walks on the field Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (BTW HS)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (Tuttle HS)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) tries to get past safety Donovan Wilson (37) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Note: The Cowboys placed Jarwin on injured reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
Miami Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah is shown during a Zoom news conference in this photo made in Miami Lakes, Fla., Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Miami Dolphins practiced safe distancing when they introduced eight newly acquired players hunkered down around the country, holding a series of news conferences via Zoom. The technology changed the dynamics of the conversation, and players seemed to like it. (AP Photo/Steve Wine)
Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens walks out on the field during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (Wagoner HS)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) wears custom cleats prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Buffalo Bills tackle Victor Salako (practice squad)
AP File Photo
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Browns tackle Vincent Taylor
Then-Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) does drills during NFL football training camp,Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Fla. Taylor was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The 2020 NFL season is underway.
