Watch these OU and OSU players in tonight's Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game

  • Updated
Six former OU and two former OSU players are on the rosters of tonight's NFL Thursday Night Football game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network. Here's a look at locals on each roster:

Bengals:

- DE Amani Bledsoe (OU)

- LB Jordan Evans (OU)

- RB Joe Mixon (OU)

- RB Samaje Perine (OU)

- K Austin Seibert (OU)

Browns:

- QB Baker Mayfield (OU)

- DE Jarrell Owens (OSU)

- DT Vincent Taylor (OSU)

