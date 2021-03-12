Watch Now: What Isaac Likekele means to his OSU teammates

The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat West Virginia 72-69 to advance to Friday’s semifinal round against No. 2 Baylor at 5:30 p.m.
Junior Isaac Likekele missed the past four games with a hand injury, but came up big for OSU in his first game back, with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. He missed six of the previous seven games after missing two games because of a foot injury.
OSU's Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson III spoke after Thursday's win about what Likekele means to the team.
