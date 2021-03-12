 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: What Isaac Likekele means to his OSU teammates

Watch Now: What Isaac Likekele means to his OSU teammates

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat West Virginia 72-69 to advance to Friday’s semifinal round against No. 2 Baylor at 5:30 p.m.

Junior Isaac Likekele missed the past four games with a hand injury, but came up big for OSU in his first game back, with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. He missed six of the previous seven games after missing two games because of a foot injury.

OSU's Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson III spoke after Thursday's win about what Likekele means to the team.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News