Watch Now: Three things we learned from No. 10 OSU’s 63-17 win against TCU

The third-year QB completed 68% of his passes for 235 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Green (more on the freshman wide receiver soon) and made way for backup Ethan Bullock in the second half at the end of another sure-handed show that featured more of the composure Sanders has found over the last month.

He threw the ball away when he had to and made plays with his feet when called upon, adding 53 yards on the ground. And Sanders finished without a turnover for the fifth time in 2021. He’s now thrown only two interceptions in the five games since he threw three against Baylor, tossing nine touchdowns over that stretch.

“I’m just going with whatever the coaches teach me,” Sanders said of composed play. “I just listen to them and stay with their rules. I know they’re not going to teach me wrong.”

With the Big 12’s best defense and a powerful running game, a turnover-light, good decision-making version of Sanders is all the Cowboys need right now. He’s been just that for OSU over the last month.

Green finding his footing

Green, the 6-foot-1 first-year receiver, recorded a reception for a sixth consecutive game and finished with a team-high 80 yards on three catches.