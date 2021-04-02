 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Teven Jenkins talks pre-NFL Draft plans after stellar OSU Pro Day performance
Watch Now: Teven Jenkins talks pre-NFL Draft plans after stellar OSU Pro Day performance

Oklahoma State football hosted its pro day on April 1

During Oklahoma State’s Pro Day event on Thursday in Stillwater, former Cowboy offensive tackle Teven Jenkins became only the ninth prospect to press the 225-pound weight at least 36 times.

That level of football strength is rare, and Jenkins combines that physicality with a high football IQ, the experience of 35 college starts, measurements of 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, and uncommon agility.

Jenkins spoke after pro day about working on drills and what he plans to do up until the NFL Draft.

