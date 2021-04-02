Watch Now: Teven Jenkins talks pre-NFL Draft plans after stellar OSU Pro Day performance

During Oklahoma State’s Pro Day event on Thursday in Stillwater, former Cowboy offensive tackle Teven Jenkins became only the ninth prospect to press the 225-pound weight at least 36 times.
That level of football strength is rare, and Jenkins combines that physicality with a high football IQ, the experience of 35 college starts, measurements of 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, and uncommon agility.
Jenkins spoke after pro day about working on drills and what he plans to do up until the NFL Draft.
