Watch Now: Stilwell's Wyatt Sheets is ninth OSU wrestler at NCAA championships next week

Oklahoma State wrestling, which just won a share of the Big 12 championship at Tulsa's BOK Center earlier this month, learned that it would be taking a ninth wrestler to the NCAA championships next week in St. Louis.

Redshirt junior Wyatt Sheets of Stilwell will represent OSU at the 157-pound weight class. Cowboys head coach John Smith said the NCAA contacted him Thursday morning about the opportunity.

Last year's NCAA championships would have been Sheets' first berth to the event, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. His father, Mike Sheets, also wrestled at Oklahoma State and was a two-time NCAA champion.

Joining Sheets at the championships for OSU are Trevor Mastrogiovanni (No. 21 at 125 pounds); Daton Fix (No. 1 at 133 pounds); Boo Lewallen (No. 4 at 149 pounds); Travis Wittlake (No. 10 at 165 pounds); Dustin Plott (No. 18 at 174 pounds); Dakota Geer (No. 11 at 184 pounds); AJ Ferrari (No. 4 at 197 pounds); and Austin Harris (No. 30 at HWT).

The NCAA championships begin March 18 in St. Louis.

Smith talked about the news during Thursday's media session.