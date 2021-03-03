Watch Now: Some wrestlers' path to NCAA championships likely goes through Tulsa

Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith was critical last month of the NCAA's pre-allocation spots for the Big 12.
The NCAA announced in February that the Big 12 Conference earned 45 pre-allocations to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship in St. Louis.
Smith said Wednesday that he told his wrestlers that having a good performance at this year's Big 12 championships, hosted this weekend by Tulsa's BOK Center, will be very important to making the NCAA championships, and to not rely on at-large bids.
