Watch Now: OSU's Tay Martin on his relationship with Mike Gundy; transferring from Washington State and more

A transfer to Oklahoma State only weeks before the 2020 season didn’t give Tay Martin much time to become acquainted with his head coach last fall.

So this offseason, Martin got to know Mike Gundy, and Gundy got to know him. In meetings sometime between the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl that closed the Cowboys’ season and the start of fall camp last week, the two became familiar and discussed everything but football.

They talked about goals, plans after OSU and life. Martin — a veteran who arrived last August following three seasons at Washington State — often asked Gundy about his kids. Gundy, in turn, would ask Martin about his toddler, Reign.

Martin spoke Thursday with the media about his offseason training, why he chose to return to the Cowboys for the 2021-22 season and more.