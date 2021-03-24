 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU's Mike Gundy talks about J.W. Walsh joining staff; other former players wanting to come back

Watch Now: OSU's Mike Gundy talks about J.W. Walsh joining staff; other former players wanting to come back

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh joined the coaching staff this offseason as an offensive quality control coach.

Walsh, a Cowboys quarterback from 2012-15, spent last season with Texas as an offensive analyst. He was also a TCU graduate assistant in 2016 and was on the Abilene Christian coaching staff from 2017-19.

Head coach Mike Gundy spoke about Walsh's return, and his hope that he can have more former OSU players on the staff in the future after Sunday's first spring football practice.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News