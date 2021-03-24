Watch Now: OSU's Mike Gundy talks about J.W. Walsh joining staff; other former players wanting to come back

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh joined the coaching staff this offseason as an offensive quality control coach.
Walsh, a Cowboys quarterback from 2012-15, spent last season with Texas as an offensive analyst. He was also a TCU graduate assistant in 2016 and was on the Abilene Christian coaching staff from 2017-19.
Head coach Mike Gundy spoke about Walsh's return, and his hope that he can have more former OSU players on the staff in the future after Sunday's first spring football practice.
