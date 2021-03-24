Watch Now: OSU's Mike Gundy talks about cornerback position as spring football practice begins

Oklahoma State Cowboys spring football practice began Sunday.
Head coach Mike Gundy spoke after practice about the cornerback position and the challenge they face in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State ends its season at 21-9.
Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will do whatever it takes to turn himself into the best player in the country, even if it means risking personal accolades for the betterment of his team.
For the Thanksgiving 2019 edition of the Tulsa World, I wrote about Alleyn Campbell — a Stillwater teen who still was recovering from serious …
Cowboys coach sports T-shirt honoring John Thompson, college basketball's current Black coaches during NCAA first-round win
Bill Young is the only coach to have coordinated defenses at TU, OU and Oklahoma State.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys opened spring football practice Sunday at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.
It now is impossible to overstate the value of the Mike Boynton-Scott Sutton hustle, when in 2018 they traveled from Stillwater to the BOK Center.
The Cowboys used an 8-0 run midway through the second half to break a 39-all tie. Oklahoma State would not trail the rest of the way.
Compared to his colleagues’ salary figures before they were impacted by pandemic pay cuts, Mike Boynton would have been the Big 12’s lowest-paid coach by more than $500,000.
“Man, it's been special,” Cunningham said. “I think that's the best way to describe it."
