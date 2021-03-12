Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton talks about recruiting Isaac Likekele

OSU head coach Mike Boynton embraced Isaac Likekele before any other Oklahoma State player after the Cowboys’ 72-69 Big 12 Tournament win over West Virginia on Thursday.
Likekele missed the past four games with a hand injury, but came up big for OSU in his first game back, with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. He missed six of the previous seven games after missing two games because of a foot injury.
Boynton spoke after Thursday's win about how he recruited Likekele to OSU and what he means to the team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!