 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton slips April Fool's Day joke into Cade Cunningham pro announcement; 'I'm actually gonna be going to the NBA to coach'
0 comments

Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton slips April Fool's Day joke into Cade Cunningham pro announcement; 'I'm actually gonna be going to the NBA to coach'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OSU head coach Mike Boynton joined Cunningham for his announcement on April 1, 2021

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Cade Cunningham held a press conference in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday to announce Cunningham's decision to turn pro. However, Boynton took advantage of the holiday to have some fun.

"I'm actually gonna be going to the NBA to coach, and Cade's gonna be coaching Oklahoma State basketball moving forward. So I'm declaring for the NBA, and he's gonna take over. That's the April Fool's joke," Boynton said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News