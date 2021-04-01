Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton slips April Fool's Day joke into Cade Cunningham pro announcement; 'I'm actually gonna be going to the NBA to coach'

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Cade Cunningham held a press conference in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday to announce Cunningham's decision to turn pro . However, Boynton took advantage of the holiday to have some fun.

"I'm actually gonna be going to the NBA to coach, and Cade's gonna be coaching Oklahoma State basketball moving forward. So I'm declaring for the NBA, and he's gonna take over. That's the April Fool's joke," Boynton said.