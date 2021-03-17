 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton recalls 2004 NCAA tournament experience as South Carolina player

Mike Boynton admits that as a South Carolina senior in the 2004 NCAA tournament, he looked ahead to Oklahoma State.

As Cowboys fans will recall, that was the last time OSU made it to the Final Four with players like John Lucas III and Bryant Reeves in the starting lineup.

However, Boynton would not face the team that he would one day coach that postseason, as the 10-seed Gamecocks fell to the 7-seed Memphis Tigers 59-43 in the opening round.

Boynton spoke Monday about what he remembers about his NCAA tournament experience then and the important lesson he will share with his players.

