If Oklahoma State men's basketball head coach Mike Boynton ever needs motivation, he can think about when he was in Gallgaher-Iba Arena with his son.

"Coach (athletic director Mike) Holder came in, and he's always admiring the banners," Boynton said. "My son looks at me and asks, 'Where are the basketball banners?"

Boynton spoke about OSU excellence ahead of the Big 12 tournament earlier this week.