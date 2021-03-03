Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton asked about potentially facing Illinois' Brad Underwood in NCAA tournament

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology has Oklahoma State as a 4-seed in the regional led by top-seed Illinois.
Illinois is coached by former Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood, who took that job in 2017 after only one season coaching the Cowboys.
One of Underwood's top assistants at both Stephen F. Austin and OSU is the Cowboys' current head coach, Mike Boynton, who got promoted to the position after Underwood left.
Boynton was asked Wednesday about the possibility of meeting Illinois and Underwood in the NCAA tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!