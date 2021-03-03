 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton asked about potentially facing Illinois' Brad Underwood in NCAA tournament

Watch Now: OSU's Mike Boynton asked about potentially facing Illinois' Brad Underwood in NCAA tournament

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology has Oklahoma State as a 4-seed in the regional led by top-seed Illinois.

Illinois is coached by former Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood, who took that job in 2017 after only one season coaching the Cowboys.

One of Underwood's top assistants at both Stephen F. Austin and OSU is the Cowboys' current head coach, Mike Boynton, who got promoted to the position after Underwood left.

Boynton was asked Wednesday about the possibility of meeting Illinois and Underwood in the NCAA tournament.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
OSU Sports Extra

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News