Watch Now: OSU's Keylan Boone on recent success; coaches helping him improve

It was late February and Oklahoma State was hosting Texas Tech. Sophomore Keylan Boone hadn’t scored a point for Oklahoma State since Jan. 23.

That day, however, Keylan Boone scored arguably the most important five points in the 74-69 overtime win against No. 18 Texas Tech.

The Tulsa Memorial graduate recalled ahead of the Big 12 tournament how head coach Mike Boynton drove him home after the game and what it meant to finally have success on the court.