Watch Now: OSU's John Smith on Big 12 wrestling's NCAA pre-allocations

The NCAA announced last week that the Big 12 Conference earned 45 pre-allocations to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship in St. Louis.

This year's event will be March 18-20. Tulsa is scheduled to host 2023's championship.

"There's not very many people happy," Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith said of the pre-allocations. "Hopefully, they'll revisit it."

According to the NCAA's site, a decrease in overall matches, including non-conference matches during the COVID-19 pandemic led the committee to use the five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations this year.

