Watch Now: OSU's Jaylen Warren full strength, ready for Fiesta Bowl return

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — When Oklahoma State takes the field in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, it will do so with its lead running back in tow once again.
Jaylen Warren said Wednesday morning that he’s back to full strength ahead of the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ New Year’s Day meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame. The redshirt senior rusher’s return to the OSU backfield will come nearly a full month after an ankle injury kept Warren sidelined from the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game.
“I’m 100% right now,” Warren said. “I feel good.”
Warren emerged as the Cowboys’ breakout star in 2021, carrying 237 times for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season after coming to Stillwater from Utah State. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing in five games this fall, including a 218-yard performance at Boise State and a 193-yard effort a month later at Texas.
OSU running backs gained 33 yards (1.3 yards per carry) on 26 attempts in the 21-16 Big 12 title game defeat against Baylor. Running back Dezmon Jackson, who led Cowboys rushers with 31 yards that day, could feature in the Fiesta Bowl despite entering the transfer portal earlier this month, but in Warren’s return OSU has its primary ball carrier back.
“He was our go-to guy all year long, and to have him back and available for this game, at least so we think, that’s gonna make a difference,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “I mean, the kid’s a great player, and he’s a sparkplug for our offense.”
Notre Dame will enter the bowl game without leading rusher Kyren Williams, who opted out of the Fiesta Bowl and declared for the NFL earlier this month. Sophomore Chris Tyree is expected to start in the Fighting Irish backfield in Williams’ place with freshman Logan Diggs also set to be involved.
Warren, who has no eligibility remaining beyond this season, could have opted out of the Cowboys’ 2021 finale, as well. Instead, healthy once again, he’ll feature for the Cowboys in the final game of his college career on Saturday.
“I think missing the last game kind of sealed my decision,” Warren said. “I mean, I would play with these boys if we have five more games. I just like playing with them. The brotherhood we’ve created kind of sticks out for me, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep playing with them. Like this last week of practice, it’s kind of been saddening knowing it’s my last week of practice with them.”