Watch Now: OSU's Daton Fix enters this year's NCAA Championships motivated by 2019 loss

Former Sand Springs four-time state champion wrestler Daton Fix went 34-2 in his redshirt freshman season in 2018-19.

His final loss of that season was in overtime in the 133-pound championship match to Rutgers' Nick Suriano, a wrestler Fix defeated earlier in 2019.

Fix will be the No.1-seeded wrestler at 133 at next week's NCAA championships in St. Louis, which begin March 18.

During a Thursday media session, Fix reflected on the 2019 NCAA championships and it motivates him for this year's event.