Watch Now: OSU's AJ Ferrari named Most Outstanding Wrestler at Big 12 championships

The team title rested on OSU freshman AJ Ferrari’s shoulders entering the championship match at 197 pounds. A loss would have crowned OU the lone champion, and a bonus-point win would have given the title to OSU.
Ferrari defeated Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming in a 13-8, bonus-point free decision, securing a shared title with OU. His performance in his first conference tournament earned him Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Cowboys head coach John Smith and teammate Daton Fix spoke about Ferrari's performance after Sunday's matches.
