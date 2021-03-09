Watch Now: OSU wrestlers may receive at-large bids to NCAA championships Wednesday

Multiple Oklahoma State wrestlers already secured their spots in the NCAA championships by winning their weight classes at last weekend's Big 12 championships: Daton Fix (133), Boo Lewallen (149) and AJ Ferrari (197).

Others will make it in based on the NCAA's pre-allocations by conference that were announced in February, including Trevor Mastrogiovanni (125), Travis Wittlake (165), Dustin Plott (174) and Dakota Geer (184).

Other wrestlers could potentially still make the NCAA championships (March 18-20 in St. Louis) through at-large selections, which will be announced 6 p.m. Wednesday. This is also when the bracket with seedings for each class will be announced.

Cowboys head coach John Smith spoke Sunday about at-large possibilities for Kaden Gfeller (141), Wyatt Sheets (157) and Austin Harris (HWT).