The Cowgirls previously defeated the Sooners 66-53 on Dec. 15 and 91-64 on Feb. 6 at home, but needed overtime to get a third Bedlam win this season on Friday in the Big 12 tournament.

OSU lost its next Big 12 tournament game on Saturday, 59-50 to West Virginia.

Head coach Jim Littell spoke about the 89-80 win on Friday. His team awaits Selection Monday at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN to find out who will be the next postseason opponent.