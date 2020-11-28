Watch Now: OSU vs. Texas Tech notebook: Dezmon Jackson has career day; Boone Pickens statue unveiled

Jackson has historic first start

With running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown sidelined, Junior Dezmon Jackson shouldered the load and carried it nicely. Jackson scored all of OSU’s three first-half touchdowns on his way to rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.

It was the first time since 2013 that an OSU player rushed for more than 200 yards in his first start. It was also the 22nd time in OSU history that a running back rushed for at least 235 yards.

He is the first OSU player to score three touchdowns in one half since Jalen McCleskey had three receiving touchdowns at Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, 2017.

Jackson didn’t have any carries in his first year with OSU last season, but Saturday was his second game with at least 10 carries this season. He had 10 rushes for 91 yards in the 47-7 win at Kansas earlier this year. Jackson now has 54 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown to help the Cowboys finish with 317 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

T. Boone Pickens Statue unveiled

T. Boone Pickens is the main reason why the Cowboys have been able to enjoy their top-notch facilities.