Watch Now: OSU true freshman AJ Ferrari wins NCAA championship; predicts team title 'coming soon'

Oklahoma State true freshman AJ Ferrari claimed the national title at 197 pounds Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
With his victory, Ferrari joins elite company at OSU with Richard Hutton in 1947 and Pat Smith in 1990 as the only true freshmen to win national titles. He is the first national champion for the Cowboys since 2017 when Dean Heil won the 141-pound title. Ferrari finished the season with a 20-1 record.
Ferrari talked about the OSU program and more after his victory, and noted that OSU's 35th team national championship is "coming soon."
