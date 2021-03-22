 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU true freshman AJ Ferrari wins NCAA championship; predicts team title 'coming soon'

Watch Now: OSU true freshman AJ Ferrari wins NCAA championship; predicts team title 'coming soon'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State true freshman AJ Ferrari claimed the national title at 197 pounds Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

With his victory, Ferrari joins elite company at OSU with Richard Hutton in 1947 and Pat Smith in 1990 as the only true freshmen to win national titles. He is the first national champion for the Cowboys since 2017 when Dean Heil won the 141-pound title. Ferrari finished the season with a 20-1 record.

Ferrari talked about the OSU program and more after his victory, and noted that OSU's 35th team national championship is "coming soon."

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News