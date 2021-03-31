Watch Now: OSU quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth have looked good so far in spring, coach says

At the end of the 2020 season, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders played very well in a 42-3 blowout at Baylor and followed in the Cheez-It Bowl with a high-energy, big-play performance against the Miami Hurricanes.
When Sanders was out with an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season, freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth expedited his development, seeing time in multiple games.
Head coach Mike Gundy said Tuesday that both quarterbacks have looked good in spring football practice so far.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!