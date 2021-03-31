 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU national champion wrestler AJ Ferrari's first pitch reaction from players, coach
Watch Now: OSU national champion wrestler AJ Ferrari's first pitch reaction from players, coach

  • Updated
After winning the NCAA championship earlier this month and just ahead of this weekend's U.S. Olympic trials, OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari threw out the first pitch Tuesday ahead of Bedlam baseball.

Ferrari then flexed in front of the OU bench and ripped off his shirt, before leading the O'Brate Stadium crowd in an OSU chant:

OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday, as well as freshman Caeden Trenkle and sophomore Brett Standlee, were asked about Ferrari's first pitch after the game, a 5-4 Cowboys win.

Also of note, hours before the game Tuesday, OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was asked about Ferrari, who correctly predicted what Ferrari would do that night:

OSU football linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez correctly predicted what Ferrari would do at a March 30 media session earlier in the day.
