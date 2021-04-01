 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU national champ wrestler AJ Ferrari previews U.S. Olympic trials
The NCAA and Big 12 champ at 197 pounds will compete at the April event in Fort Worth

Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari is the sixth seed at 97 kg at this weekend's U.S. Olympic trials in Fort Worth.

His OSU teammate Daton Fix, who is also competing this weekend, is the 2-seed at 57 kg.

For fans who have seen his championship performance and his Bedlam first pitch that want to watch him chase his Olympic dream, the Challenge tournament matches will begin airing 11 a.m. Friday on Peacock. Challenge Tournament championships will air 7:30 p.m. Friday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock; and championship matches will air 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock.

Ferrari spoke about qualifying for the event after winning the Big 12 and NCAA titles at 197 pounds; what it means having the event so close to home and more during a Tuesday media session.

