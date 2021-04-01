Watch Now: OSU national champ wrestler AJ Ferrari previews U.S. Olympic trials

His OSU teammate Daton Fix, who is also competing this weekend , is the 2-seed at 57 kg.

For fans who have seen his championship performance and his Bedlam first pitch that want to watch him chase his Olympic dream, the Challenge tournament matches will begin airing 11 a.m. Friday on Peacock. Challenge Tournament championships will air 7:30 p.m. Friday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock; and championship matches will air 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC Sports Network and Peacock.