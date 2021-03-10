 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU hosting NCAA cross county championships on Monday

Last September, the NCAA decided to postpone fall sports championships until the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

And now, spring is here, and Oklahoma State will host the NCAA cross country championships on Monday. The event will be televised by ESPNU.

31 men's and women's teams qualified for the event, including both OSU teams.

Oklahoma State director of track and cross country Dave Smith spoke about the course and hosting the event during a Tuesday media session.

