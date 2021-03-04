Watch Now: OSU coaches showing support for each other's programs

When the Oklahoma State men's basketball team won Saturday's Bedlam game in Norman, the baseball team gave a shoutout on its big screen.
When the OSU wrestling team needed a big home crowd for hosting a 2017 dual with Penn State, football coach Mike Gundy delivered a promo video on his Twitter.
Men's basketball coach Mike Boynton talked Wednesday about how Oklahoma State's coaches' support of each other helps build the entire athletics program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!