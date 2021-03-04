 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU coaches showing support for each other's programs

When the Oklahoma State men's basketball team won Saturday's Bedlam game in Norman, the baseball team gave a shoutout on its big screen.

When the OSU wrestling team needed a big home crowd for hosting a 2017 dual with Penn State, football coach Mike Gundy delivered a promo video on his Twitter.

Men's basketball coach Mike Boynton talked Wednesday about how Oklahoma State's coaches' support of each other helps build the entire athletics program.

