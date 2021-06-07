 Skip to main content
Watch Now: OSU baseball's Josh Holliday reaction to season's end
Watch Now: OSU baseball's Josh Holliday reaction to season's end

  • Updated
June 6, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday shares appreciation for super seniors and staff following final game. COURTESY/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State’s baseball season came to an end Sunday as Cory Lewis allowed just one run over eight innings, Marco Castanon had five RBIs and UC Santa Barbara eliminated the Cowboys 13-3 at the Tucson (Arizona) Regional.

The Gauchos (41-19), who sent Oklahoma State to the loser’s bracket with a 14-4 win on Friday, faced No. 5 overall seed Arizona late Sunday and needed to beat the Wildcats twice to earn a Super Regional berth.

After Sunday's loss, Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday spoke highly of the team's super seniors and staff.

