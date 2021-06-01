Watch Now: OSU baseball's Josh Holliday, Cade Cabbiness, Max Hewitt react to regional assignment

Oklahoma State — off a Big 12 Tournament runner-up finish on Sunday — was awarded the No. 2 seed for the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Cowboys (35-17-1) will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m. Central Friday to start the four-team event. Top seed and host Arizona will face Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on the other side of the double-elimination bracket.
Following Monday's announcement, Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday and seniors Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt spoke about their upcoming opponents.