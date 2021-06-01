 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU baseball's Josh Holliday, Cade Cabbiness, Max Hewitt react to regional assignment
0 comments

Watch Now: OSU baseball's Josh Holliday, Cade Cabbiness, Max Hewitt react to regional assignment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video from May 31, 2021. Cowboys coach Josh Holliday and seniors Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt react to regional assignment. COURTESY/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State — off a Big 12 Tournament runner-up finish on Sunday — was awarded the No. 2 seed for the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Cowboys (35-17-1) will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m. Central Friday to start the four-team event. Top seed and host Arizona will face Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. on the other side of the double-elimination bracket.

Following Monday's announcement, Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday and seniors Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt spoke about their upcoming opponents.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News