Watch Now: OSU baseball bounces back with 28-0 win over UAPB

Oklahoma State baseball got swept by TCU last weekend, losing 9-8, 8-7 and 12-6. However, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 28-0 win.
The Cowboys will host the Golden Lions once against at 6 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a three-game home series with Texas this weekend.
Head coach Josh Holliday spoke after Tuesday's win about the team's mentality after being swept last weekend going into the UAPB game.
