 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: OSU baseball bounces back with 28-0 win over UAPB
0 comments

Watch Now: OSU baseball bounces back with 28-0 win over UAPB

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Video courtesy of OSU Athletics from April 20, 2021. Head coach Josh Holliday speaks about team's mentality after being swept by TCU the weekend before

Oklahoma State baseball got swept by TCU last weekend, losing 9-8, 8-7 and 12-6. However, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way Tuesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 28-0 win.

The Cowboys will host the Golden Lions once against at 6 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a three-game home series with Texas this weekend.

Head coach Josh Holliday spoke after Tuesday's win about the team's mentality after being swept last weekend going into the UAPB game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly high school video: The recruitment of Braylin Presley, return of David Alexander and a note about All-World

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News