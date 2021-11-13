Watch Now: No. 10 Oklahoma State's running game dominant in rout of TCU

Warren opened the scoring with a 1-yard rushing score with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter scores to vault OSU to a 21-3 lead and improve his count for the season to 10.

The advantage jumped to 28-3 on Sanders’ 46-yard touchdown connection with Green just before halftime, the first of the freshman wide receiver's career.

The second half belonged to OSU’s running backs, and Jackson and Richardson took advantage of opportunities.

"I think that we can go downhill and run the football whenever we want to,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And to be able to rotate guys through being fresh. So obviously, Jaylen is a great running back and he's our guy. But if he has to come out for a series or two or a play or whatever, we stick the next guy in and it's next man up."

Jackson rushed for 39 yards after halftime and scored his first touchdown of the season 5:53 into the second half. He added his second score early in the fourth quarter.

All of Richardson’s game-high 134 yards came after halftime. He rushed for 58 yards on OSU’s second possession of the half and ended the 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard score that expanded the Cowboys’ lead to 42-3 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.