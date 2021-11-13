Watch Now: No. 10 Oklahoma State's running game dominant in rout of TCU

STILLWATER — On the night Oklahoma State inducted Barry Sanders into the Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium, Cowboys rushers delivered a performance befitting the audience of the 1988 Heisman Trophy Winner.
OSU rushed 63 times for 447 yards and eight scores Saturday, cruising past TCU for a 63-17 victory.
Jaylen Warren finished with 117 yards and ran in three first-half touchdowns as 10th-ranked OSU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Dominic Richardson’s 134 yards on the ground paced the Cowboys, and the sophomore tallied a pair of second-half scores, as did fellow running back Dezmon Jackson.
Freshman Jaden Nixon’s 63-yard fourth quarter touchdown run provided the cherry on top to a gargantuan rushing effort.
"This day was for the greatest college running back ever,” coach Mike Gundy said. “I don't think that's even up for debate. We probably rushed for 300 yards ... so that was pretty cool.”
Spencer Sanders completed 17-of-25 passes for 235 yards, as OSU compiled 682 yards of total offense. He found Blaine Green for his 14th passing touchdown of the season just before halftime and hit Brennan Presley for a team-high six catches.
Ethan Bullock replaced Sanders in the final period, and TCU’s Colt Ellison recovered the redshirt senior’s botched handoff to Richardson and returned it 28 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Freshman Gunnar Gundy — the former Stillwater Pioneer and son of the OSU coach — later saw his first action under center.
While the Cowboys ran over the Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5), OSU held TCU quarterback Chandler Morris to 103 yards in the air, quieting the former Oklahoma passer one week after his career day against Iowa State as the OSU held the visitors to 273 total yards. Malcolm Rodriguez moved into the top five in program history with his six tackles.
TCU’s lone offensive score came on Emari Demercado’s 13-yard, fourth-quarter rushing score, which represented the first allowed by OSU since the fourth quarter at Iowa State on Oct. 23.
"I'm happy for the way that all sides of the ball came together,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “I think we're all peaking at the right time at the end of the season."
With OSU’s seventh consecutive home win and Oklahoma’s 27-14 loss at Baylor Saturday, the Cowboys now sit tied with the Sooners atop the Big 12. The Cowboys travel to Texas Tech in Week 12.
OSU delivered its best rushing performance of 2021 despite missing a trio of key blockers. Left guard Josh Sills and tight end Braden Cassity were both out Saturday night, and center Danny Godlevske limped off injured before halftime.
Sills — who Gundy said should return to practice this week — was replaced by Tyrese Williams, while Joe Michalski stepped in for Godlevske. The Cowboys ran just fine nonetheless.
Warren opened the scoring with a 1-yard rushing score with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter scores to vault OSU to a 21-3 lead and improve his count for the season to 10.
The advantage jumped to 28-3 on Sanders’ 46-yard touchdown connection with Green just before halftime, the first of the freshman wide receiver's career.
The second half belonged to OSU’s running backs, and Jackson and Richardson took advantage of opportunities.
"I think that we can go downhill and run the football whenever we want to,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And to be able to rotate guys through being fresh. So obviously, Jaylen is a great running back and he's our guy. But if he has to come out for a series or two or a play or whatever, we stick the next guy in and it's next man up."
Jackson rushed for 39 yards after halftime and scored his first touchdown of the season 5:53 into the second half. He added his second score early in the fourth quarter.
All of Richardson’s game-high 134 yards came after halftime. He rushed for 58 yards on OSU’s second possession of the half and ended the 10-play, 78-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard score that expanded the Cowboys’ lead to 42-3 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.
His second touchdown — third of the season — came in the fourth quarter after Ellison’s scoop-and-score. Nixon shed tackles for his first career touchdown 3:28 later, capping OSU’s dominant rushing performance.