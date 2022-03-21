Watch Now: New OSU women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt: 'I am all in'

STILLWATER — New Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt looked the part Monday afternoon, wearing a tailored orange suit while introduced at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“I really hope that you will be two feet in for us,” Hoyt told fans in attendance. “I am clearly two feet in — if you see my outfit, I am all in.”

A 34-year-old who grew up in a small town in northwest Kansas, Hoyt brings energy and enthusiasm to a Cowgirl program that has been to the NCAA Tournament 16 times but only once in the last four years. She replaces Jim Littell, who parted ways with the university after 11 seasons at the helm.

“We wanted to find a program builder,” athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We were looking for someone whose personal integrity was very important to them and who would demonstrate that to our student athletes in the way they lived their life, lead our players and run our program.

“We were looking for someone with a great energy that would represent the best of Oklahoma State throughout women’s college basketball. We wanted a relentless recruiter with experience in identifying and attracting Big 12-caliber talent. We wanted a leader. We have found all of that and more in Jacie Hoyt.”

Hoyt benefited from time spent as an assistant, including three seasons at Kansas State that overlapped with Weiberg’s time there. She flourished in her first head-coaching job, producing a conference championship at Kansas City and winning 81 games in five years before getting enticed by OSU.

“I’ve always been really conscious to never really get caught up in having a dream job and really just knowing that if I work incredibly hard and treat people incredibly well that good things will happen,” she said. “Then, enter Oklahoma State and Chad Weiberg. And all of a sudden, I start realizing, ‘OK, maybe I do have a dream job.’”

What helped seal the deal was a phone call from men’s coach Mike Boynton, who connected with Hoyt because they share the same values and a similar positivity that bodes well for the university.

“There’s an opportunity to raise the enthusiasm within the department and within this building,” Boynton said. “I want to see them draw great crowds and have great success.”

Hoyt, whose contract terms were not disclosed because her hiring is pending board approval, inherits a team that won nine games this season but loses only three seniors. In addition to finalizing her staff, Hoyt’s biggest priority is to recruit those on the roster to play for her.

“That’s the next step for me, to have the opportunity to spend time with them and share more about how I want to do things here and how we are going to do things and making sure their beliefs and philosophies align with mine and if that’s going to be a good fit,” she said. “I got to have a great team meeting last night and that was really awesome for me to have that time with them, but I can’t wait to have more time so that we can take those next steps.”

Lexy Keys, a sophomore guard from Tahlequah, knew of her new coach because she was recruited by Hoyt while in high school.

“The things I remember the most about her is how family oriented she is and how much her faith is important to her,” Keys said. “Something that really stuck out to me was last night when she said that what you see is what you get. She stands behind that and I think that’s really special.”

Hoyt became emotional Monday when talking to her family and to her husband seated on the front row. Her dad is an educator and a high school superintendent, and her mom is a high school basketball coaching legend.

“We’re doing it, Mom,” Hoyt said. “You’ve started this and you’ve paved the way for me, and (without you) I would not be here with the blueprint that I have for coaching and investing in players’ lives. So thank you for that.”

