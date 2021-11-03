Watch Now: NCAA denies OSU appeal; Weiberg calls process 'broken' and 'flawed'

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's 17-month old appeal of NCAA sanctions banning its men's basketball program from the postseason was rejected Wednesday morning.
"We are profoundly disappointed for our student-athletes, none of whom were here at the time of this case," OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "This is an unprecedented decision by the NCAA. There are other strikingly similar cases that did not include postseason bans and had only minor penalties."
During a Wednesday morning press conference, both Cowboys coach Mike Boynton and Weiberg expressed disappointment and frustration regarding the NCAA ruling. Weiberg called the NCAA process "broken" and "flawed." Boynton called it "shameful."
OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum posted this on Twitter:
"I am very disappointed by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to uphold a one-year ban on postseason competition for (OSU basketball) this upcoming season. From the briefings I received when I became (OSU) President, the ban was excessive & did not align with the facts. The NCAA's inconsistent standards & applications of penalties reflect a broken system. Our 1-year postseason ban is excessive, especially considering our coaches & players weren't involved. Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome & supporting our innocent coaches/players."
It was also announced on Wednesday that OSU will not be allowed to play in the Big 12 Tournament. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement that said, in part, "Conference rules prohibits an institution under a NCAA postseason ban from competing the Big 12 Championship tournament during the affected season." However, the statement also said, "It has been many years since any of our schools received such a ban and as a result, I anticipate a policy review by our athletic directors to ensure that current stipulations remain appropriate."
During Wednesday's press conference, Boynton fought back tears at times.
"Our players don't deserve and shouldn't have to deal with this," he said.
In June 2020, the NCAA Committee on Infractions hit the Cowboys with the one-year postseason ban, three-year probation and loss of scholarships among other penalties resulting from a 2017 FBI probe into bribes and corruption in college basketball recruiting.
The penalties stemmed from Level I violations involving former associate head coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes to influence players toward particular agents and advisors while an assistant at OSU and South Carolina. Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2019.
The Cowboys filed an immediate appeal and were allowed to compete in 2020-21 postseason play with a ruling pending. Led by future No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, OSU reached the Big 12 Tournament title game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The appeal remained pending into this preseason until Wednesday morning's decision, which arrived five hundred and 17 days after the NCAA’s initial ruling.
"I recently noted that the time taken for a decision on our appeal was unfathomable," Boynton said in a statement. "So too was the outcome, not to mention incredibly unjust and unfair."
"I invite members of the NCAA enforcement staff, its committee on infractions, and appeals panel involved in our case to meet with my team, to look each of them in their eyes and explain why illicit conduct committed by a rogue assistant coach five years ago — conduct which led to no competitive advantage for our program, and for which the coach was fired immediately upon discovery by our administration — should serve as a basis for denying them the opportunity to experience postseason tournament play. This is the great disappointment in my career as a head coach."
Weiberg says today's ruling send a "chilling message" to the larger NCAA membership on cooperating in NCAA investigations.
"I hope that we never have to go through anything like this again, obviously. But if we do, we will do things different," he said.
OSU hosts Central Oklahoma for a preseason exhibition Friday before opening its season against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.