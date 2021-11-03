Watch Now: NCAA denies OSU appeal; Weiberg calls process 'broken' and 'flawed'

The appeal remained pending into this preseason until Wednesday morning's decision, which arrived five hundred and 17 days after the NCAA’s initial ruling.

"I recently noted that the time taken for a decision on our appeal was unfathomable," Boynton said in a statement. "So too was the outcome, not to mention incredibly unjust and unfair."

"I invite members of the NCAA enforcement staff, its committee on infractions, and appeals panel involved in our case to meet with my team, to look each of them in their eyes and explain why illicit conduct committed by a rogue assistant coach five years ago — conduct which led to no competitive advantage for our program, and for which the coach was fired immediately upon discovery by our administration — should serve as a basis for denying them the opportunity to experience postseason tournament play. This is the great disappointment in my career as a head coach."

Weiberg says today's ruling send a "chilling message" to the larger NCAA membership on cooperating in NCAA investigations.

"I hope that we never have to go through anything like this again, obviously. But if we do, we will do things different," he said.