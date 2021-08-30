Watch Now: Missouri State's Petrino names transfer Shelley starter at QB; praises OKC’s Damoriea Vick ahead of OSU game

STILLWATER — Five days before Missouri State’s trip to Oklahoma State, Bears head coach Bobby Petrino on Monday announced Utah State transfer Jason Shelley as his team’s starter at quarterback for Saturday’s season opener.
And while Shelley — who also previously spent three seasons at Utah — is a relative newcomer to Missouri, arriving to the Bears in late July, Petrino has no concerns about his quarterback's ability to handle a visit to Boone Pickens Stadium in his debut.
“The good thing about Jason is he’s done it in big games,” Petrino said in a press conference Monday. “He’s played in Oregon stadium. He played against BYU. He’s played against Colorado, Northwestern. He’s been in a lot of big games. He’s a young man with a tremendous amount of confidence in himself.”
The Cowboys host Missouri State to kickoff their 2021 campaign in Stillwater at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Bears return following a bifurcated 2020 season during Petrino’s first year in charge of the program. Missouri State went 0-3 across three games last fall, including a 48-0 loss to Oklahoma, before recording a 5-2 finish in a spring season that concluded in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
The Bears were picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason poll.
Shelley, a senior, beat out incumbent starter Jaden Johnson and redshirt freshman Jake Van Dyne for the starting role, and provides Petrino’s offense with experience under center having appeared 22 games between his time at Utah and Utah State.
His best season came as a freshman at Utah in 2018, when Shelley completed 58.3% of his passes for 1,162 yards and finished with five touchdowns to six interceptions in nine games. He played in four games at Utah State last fall before he was dismissed by then-head coach Frank Maile.
“I think his consistency, his quick release and his ability to understand defenses just a little bit more (separated Shelley),” Petrino said. “His experience really showed up throughout practices and so did his ability to adjust to defenses and get the ball out of his hand.”
A likely target for Shelley in Saturday’s meeting is senior Damoriea Vick, the wide receiver from Oklahoma City who led the Bears in receiving a year ago.
The former Westmoore High School pass catcher caught 45 passes for 595 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, his finest season yet at Missouri State. For his career, Vick has tallied 114 catches for 1,418 yards and three scores.
Petrino called Vick a hard worker who operates with a “great attitude” and a “smile on his face”, and the second-year coach expects his top receiver to be even better in 2021.
“(Vick) has been very, very productive for us,” Petrino said. “I feel like he is a lot further along at this point than he was last year. His understanding of what we’re trying to do. His understanding of route running allows him to play faster and not hesitate. He’s had a really good pre-fall for us.”