Watch Now: Missouri State's Petrino names transfer Shelley starter at QB; praises OKC’s Damoriea Vick ahead of OSU game

Shelley, a senior, beat out incumbent starter Jaden Johnson and redshirt freshman Jake Van Dyne for the starting role, and provides Petrino’s offense with experience under center having appeared 22 games between his time at Utah and Utah State.

His best season came as a freshman at Utah in 2018, when Shelley completed 58.3% of his passes for 1,162 yards and finished with five touchdowns to six interceptions in nine games. He played in four games at Utah State last fall before he was dismissed by then-head coach Frank Maile.

“I think his consistency, his quick release and his ability to understand defenses just a little bit more (separated Shelley),” Petrino said. “His experience really showed up throughout practices and so did his ability to adjust to defenses and get the ball out of his hand.”

A likely target for Shelley in Saturday’s meeting is senior Damoriea Vick, the wide receiver from Oklahoma City who led the Bears in receiving a year ago.

The former Westmoore High School pass catcher caught 45 passes for 595 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, his finest season yet at Missouri State. For his career, Vick has tallied 114 catches for 1,418 yards and three scores.