Watch Now: Mike Gundy says 112-115 players on OSU spring football roster

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for college athletes, whether they compete in the 2020-21 season or not.
This means that as Oklahoma State began its spring football practices on Sunday, there were 112-115 players on the roster, head coach Mike Gundy said.
Coach Gundy spoke after Sunday practice about how the newcomers are adjusting and how the size of the roster compares to usual spring football practices.
