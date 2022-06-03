Watch Now: In Kelly Maxwell, OSU has one of the nation's most effective and efficient pitchers leading the way at the WCWS

In the fall of 2021, months after Kelly Maxwell finished her All-Big 12 sophomore season in Stillwater, the Oklahoma State left-hander and Cowgirls pitching coach John Bargeldt went to work.

Together, the pair tested different looks, experimented with new pitches and set out in search of avenues to elevate the game of OSU’s emerging ace. From the fruits of their collective labor emerged a newly crafted changeup, a third prong in Maxwell’s already devastating arsenal and an off-speed complement to the fastball and rise ball she had used to strikeout 147 batters in 2021.

The result this spring?

“It’s turned her into one of the best left-handers in the world, pure and simple,” coach Kenny Gajewski said of Maxwell earlier this week ahead of the Women’s College World Series.

Improved by another year with the Cowgirls, Maxwell is anchoring seventh-seeded OSU on its latest late-spring run at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Thursday night’s WCWS opener delivered Maxwell’s latest dose of brilliance. Facing unseeded Arizona, she fanned 14 Wildcats and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in her 19th complete game of the season.

On Saturday, Maxwell will be available again as a starter or in relief when OSU meets No. 14 seed Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

After Maxwell’s 16th double-digit strikeout performance of the year on Thursday, Gajewski remarked at the change in her presence in the circle during the final weeks of her fourth season with the Cowgirls.

“She looks like she’s coming at you,” Gajewski said. “Last year against Florida State, I thought she was kind of ho-hum and feeling her way through. She wasn’t feeling her way through today. She was coming at you.”

Maxwell’s dominance against Arizona continued a postseason of success for the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Since the conference tournament began on May 12, the 20-game winner has given up only four runs across 37⅔ innings pitched, notching 65 strikeouts and three complete games over that stretch. Maxwell enters play Saturday with a season ERA sitting at 1.19.

During a pre-WCWS press conference in Oklahoma City this week, Maxwell laid out the approach she has employed in her most prolific season yet as a Cowgirl.

“I think I’ve just been going after what I know and what I do best and that’s just spinning the ball,” Maxwell said. “It doesn’t take velocity to win at this level. So just being able to effectively spin the ball with my rise and my off-speed, and then get those hitters’ timings off. Just taking that and using my competitive nature.”

And while Maxwell has turned into one of the nation’s most effective strikeout pitchers this spring — her count now stands at 293 — she also has emerged as one of the most efficient arms in the country in 2022.

The stats bear it out.

Within the eight-team field at the WCWS this week are five of the top 40 strikeout leaders in college softball, including Maxwell. But none of the visiting stars fan hitters quite as productively as OSU’s ace.

In NCAA softball postseason play, Texas’ Hailey Dolcini and Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon are throwing 27.4 and 26.9 pitchers per strikeout. Ahead of them, Northwestern’s Danielle Williams is carrying the Wildcats and fanning batters at a rate 19.2 pitches for every K. For UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, it’s 11.3.

Maxwell? She’s averaging one strikeout for every 7.6 pitches.

“Even though she’s striking out a lot of kids, she’s still very efficient,” Gajewski said during the Stillwater Super Regional last month. “It’s really an efficient job of pitching.”

On Thursday, as she set down one Arizona batter after another, Maxwell didn’t have full command of the changeup she has leaned on all spring. So instead, she relied more heavily on her rise ball to power through seven innings in OSU’s come-from-behind win.

In 2022, Maxwell and the Cowgirls are reaping the rewards of Maxwell’s offseason work with Bargfeldt. And whenever this OSU season comes to an end, Gajewski can’t wait to see what the duo will come up with next for when Maxwell steps back into the circle next spring.

“They’ll take that same approach and keep what she’s got good and keep adding on,” he said. “That’s just the value of John and the value of a kid right here that just has a thirst for getting better each day. It’s really cool to watch.”

