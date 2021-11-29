Watch Now: Gundy on DC Jim Knowles: “I’m fairly certain that he’ll be coaching here next year.”

The Cowboys’ defensive success in 2021 has drawn Knowles national attention, and Monday he was named as one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant. Two of the last three Broyles Award winners — Mike Locksley and Steve Sarkisian — went on to head coaching jobs the next season.

Knowles served as the head coach at Cornell from 2004-09, and as of Monday, there were 11 head coaching jobs that remained open across college football. Among them is a vacancy left by David Cutcliffe at Duke, where Knowles was defensive coordinator from 2010-17 before arriving at OSU.

Knowles could also attract interest from other Power Five schools where new coaching staffs are being formed.

But Gundy believes Knowles will remain in Stillwater. His statements on Knowles came after the 17th-year head coach spoke about new athletic director Chad Weiberg, first-year university president Kayse Shrum and their shared vision of taking OSU to “another level.”

For Gundy, inking long-term contracts with assistants like Knowles is part of that vision.

“If you want to play with the big boys, and that’s your goal and that’s the philosophy of the people and the organization and the fans, you’ve got to get into the same boat,” Gundy said.