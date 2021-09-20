Watch Now: Gundy explains his postgame moment with walk-on Cale Cabbiness

With OSU clinging to a one-point lead on 3rd and 7 with 1:52 remaining, quarterback Spencer Sanders lofted a pass in Cabbiness’ direction. As it hung in the air, he back pedaled and positioned himself to haul the pass in, then ripped it away from Boise State’s Markel Reed as he fell to the ground.

The catch delivered OSU a crucial first down to secure the win as Cabbiness took advantage of his opportunity.

“He’s a good kid,” Gundy said. “He works hard. Does it every day and just kept going. It’s the perfect example of what a coach says: you never know when you might get your chance.”

Cabbiness — a former youth baseball teammate of Gunnar Gundy and the grandson of former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs — was listed as Jaden Bray’s backup on OSU’s Week 4 depth chart released Monday, making his debut on the Cowboys’ two-deep.

Gundy said he won’t know more about the statuses of his ailing pass catchers for this weekend’s visit from Kansas State until Wednesday, meaning more opportunities could lie ahead for the walk-on. In the biggest moment Saturday, Cabbiness proved himself capable, though there’s still work to be done on the dance floor.