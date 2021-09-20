Watch Now: Gundy explains his postgame moment with walk-on Cale Cabbiness

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy broke out his signature dance move Saturday night, and it wasn’t just because his Cowboys escaped Boise State with a 21-20 win over the Broncos.
It was also about wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, OSU’s unlikely walk-on hero who followed his head coach with moves of his own.
“I wanted him to be able to enjoy that (moment),” Gundy said Monday. “We have 85 guys on scholarship and we carry 135 on our roster. You have a number of guys that don’t get their school paid for. They’re doing it on their own. They love it. And those guys always have a special place for me. And for him to have that moment, I wanted him to be able to enjoy it.”
Dancing all the way back to Stillwater.#LetsRide | #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/hIUnkobbeT— OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 19, 2021
Cabbiness, a former Norman North star, made his first career catch in Saturday’s win, and it was a big one.
The 6-foot-2 receiver was added to OSU’s travel roster last Wednesday as a result of a Cowboys wide receiver group that’s grown thin due to injury. Cabbiness entered Saturday’s game in place of Bryson Green after the freshman exited with a hand injury, and his moment came late in the fourth quarter.
With OSU clinging to a one-point lead on 3rd and 7 with 1:52 remaining, quarterback Spencer Sanders lofted a pass in Cabbiness’ direction. As it hung in the air, he back pedaled and positioned himself to haul the pass in, then ripped it away from Boise State’s Markel Reed as he fell to the ground.
The catch delivered OSU a crucial first down to secure the win as Cabbiness took advantage of his opportunity.
“He’s a good kid,” Gundy said. “He works hard. Does it every day and just kept going. It’s the perfect example of what a coach says: you never know when you might get your chance.”
Cabbiness — a former youth baseball teammate of Gunnar Gundy and the grandson of former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs — was listed as Jaden Bray’s backup on OSU’s Week 4 depth chart released Monday, making his debut on the Cowboys’ two-deep.
Gundy said he won’t know more about the statuses of his ailing pass catchers for this weekend’s visit from Kansas State until Wednesday, meaning more opportunities could lie ahead for the walk-on. In the biggest moment Saturday, Cabbiness proved himself capable, though there’s still work to be done on the dance floor.
“His dancing skills are not good at all,” Gundy said. “Very stiff when it comes to that and really shy.”