Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Patience among Mike Gundy's biggest virtues entering his 17th OSU season

It still doesn’t come naturally. But...

“Age has helped me,” he said. “When you do something long enough, you eventually get better at it.”

Recent events forced the issue some, too. Gundy’s acknowledgement of his players’ social and racial justice awareness. Everyone’s acknowledgement of the pandemic.

“One thing with all of the stuff that’s gone on over the last 14 to 16 months that’s had an effect on me... Our culture and our program is pretty much the same,” Gundy said. “I think it’s all of us having the ability, and I include myself, to listen and be patient and think things through.”

Have his players noticed?

“He’s very patient,” linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said Thursday. “There are very few times I’ve seen him actually snap on us.”

“I’m learning from him patience,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said.

How so?

“I can’t make this play, but maybe I can make the next play,” Sanders said. “Let’s make it up. It’s a one-play kind of ‘forget’ thing, whether it’s a good play or a bad one. You let it go and you move on.”