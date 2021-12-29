Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy as special OSU season winds down: "It will be tough to let this group go"

The story here isn’t so much that the Cowboys won a lot this season. It’s how they did it.

“I’ve done this so long that I evaluate our coaches and players and our organization based on everybody trying to maximize their potential and getting the most out of them,” Gundy continued during our exchange. “Head coaches are evaluated on wins and losses. I fully understand that head coaches have to win to keep their job.

“But these guys, I evaluate them on if they do what we ask them to do, and if they do it to the best of their ability. And that’s what they’ve done. It’s fun to be around young men that are trying to do the best they can and improve every day.”

It’s fun for coaches to be around young men that enjoy each other as much as they enjoy winning. These Cowboys check that box, too.

“We practiced today for two hours and 20 minutes,” Gundy said, “and they’re laughing, they’re having fun, they’re competing, they’re running to the ball. We can just sit back as coaches and make corrections and enjoy the process. You don’t always get a group of players that is accustomed to doing that every day, and this group has now for five months.”