Watch Now: Guerin Emig: As college sports quake, Chad Weiberg strikes steady tone on first official day as OSU AD

STILLWATER — Twenty-seven years ago when Chad Weiberg graduated from Oklahoma State University and took his first job in athletic administration, we narrowed the college athletic director’s gig down to two important roles: hire coaches who can win games, and hobnob with boosters who can cut the checks to help fund the programs.
Thursday, as Weiberg was introduced as OSU athletic director after his four-year term as Mike Holder’s first officer, he touched on hiring and fundraising. Those remain foundational elements of any AD’s job, same as they were on Weiberg’s first day as OSU’s director of corporate sales and donor relations in 1994.
What’s different 27 years later is the whirlwind of other elements that can drive the sanest administrator to run for cover. Or to another profession. Or to the beach for retirement.
“There is no doubt a lot of change is taking place,” the 49-year-old Weiberg acknowledged Thursday. “It’s not just here on our campus but throughout college athletics, with continued COVID protocols, name, image and likeness, transfer rules, possible expanded playoffs...”
Weiberg’s first official day as OSU AD coincided with the onset of name, image and likeness, a movement anticipated to change college sports somewhere between significantly and historically.
“It’s a big issue,” said former Big 12 Conference commissioner Kevin Weiberg, in Stillwater Thursday to support his officially-promoted nephew. “It’s a new time.”
How does the nephew see it? Is it exciting? Challenging? Daunting?
“I think it’s all those things,” Chad Weiberg said.
And that was just when I asked specifically about name, image and likeness. A little later someone asked Weiberg about financial fallout from the pandemic.
“It’s not as dire as we were afraid of back in the summer, but it’s still significant,” he said. “We are having conversations about how we can manage through that.”
Someone asked Weiberg about the College Football Playoff and scheduling Alabama in 2028-29 and how scheduling might look beyond that. That’s his ultimate responsibility now.
Someone asked about coaches. Someone asked about facilities. More responsibilities.
“Coach Holder has done a lot of the heavy lifting,” Weiberg credited. “We do have a facilities master plan, and we will continue to work from that master plan.”
Right now it feels like an athletic director needs a master plan for every hour of their day. Imagine being middle linebacker against Barry Sanders on third-and-1 in 1988. You figure out a way to contain him and force a punt. Great.
Now go do it again. Good.
And again.
And again.
Eventually you understand why an AD might throw up their hands, kick over their office chair, turn over their desk and cry: “This is NOT what I signed up for!”
“I can see if somebody is there, or close to there, why they might think this is a good time to kind of hand over the reins to someone else,” Weiberg said. “But for me, and I think for us here, I believe in college athletics. I believe in the core of what it is that we do. At an institution of higher learning, that is what we’re here for, that’s what we’re about.”
Meaning...
“Prepare, educate and send out the next generation of leaders into the world,” he said. “Moms, dads, the whole thing.”
Weiberg believes this can be done just as effectively now, as NIL, the CFP and COVID-19 all loom, as 27 years ago. Because he believes in the administrator’s ability to adapt.
Coaches have done it for years, right? The most effective ones anyway. Weiberg, the son of one college basketball coach and brother of another, knows this firsthand.
Why should he be any different?
“Part of what we do in administration is try to monitor (change) and make the adjustments necessary, the innovations,” Weiberg said. “Be ready for it. And put our coaches and our student-athletes in the best position we can to continue to succeed and to do what they want to do.”
Right now OSU student-athletes want to make a little money off their name, image and likeness. Weiberg sounds just fine with that, saying: “We want to do everything we can to make it possible for them to take advantage of the opportunities they have in those areas.”
He sounds equally reasonable over challenges the pandemic has brought, or those a 12-team College Football Playoff could bring. This doesn’t surprise his uncle.
“Chad has a great demeanor and ability to listen. He builds great relationships,” Kevin Weiberg said. “I think that’s really important in this environment.”
It isn’t for the faint of heart or mind, the college athletics environment July 1, 2021. By virtue of his four years as Holder’s deputy, his 27 years in the business, the character traits his uncle pointed out or anything else buoying him, Chad Weiberg didn’t seem fazed at his introduction.
That portends stability for Oklahoma State sports at a time there is so much that can unhinge a college athletic department.