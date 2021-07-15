Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Frank Bonner break down Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In the race for third behind OU and Iowa State, the Cowboys seem a safer bet than the Longhorns
Quarterback Spencer Sanders is heading into this season without a large chunk of Oklahoma State’s receiving production.
The defense continued to improve and was the highlight of the 2020 season for the Cowboys but injuries prevented the offense from playing at is usual standard last year.
The state of college sports is better now than it was a year ago but Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a clear message regarding the pandemic during his introductory press conference.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, Oklahoma State's new school president, showed her support for the OSU football team by attending Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.
Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 Major League Baseball Dra…
The Big 12 Media Days kicked off Wednesday with Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU,
Colorado will travel to Stillwater on Sept. 13, 2036 and will host the Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2037.
Mike Gundy was not among the 11 OSU head coaches who provided commentary during a Mike Holder tribute video.
The big man is a former five-star recruit.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.