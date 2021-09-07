 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Freshman Collin Oliver poised to play a part on the edge
Watch Now: Freshman Collin Oliver poised to play a part on the edge

  Updated
Oklahoma opens the season against Missouri State. (copy)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take to the field before a game against the Missouri State Bears on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

With injuries already hitting the OSU defensive line, Oliver could carve out a significant role this fall. COURTESY/OSU

STILLWATER — Freshman defensive end Collin Oliver has made an early impression since joining the Cowboys, and the 6-foot-2 edge rusher from Edmond Santa Fe was rewarded Saturday with immediate opportunity in Oklahoma State’s 23-16 win over Missouri State.

OSU needs more from its offensive line in 2021. Where does it stand headed into Week 1?
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick topical

OSU needs more from its offensive line in 2021. Where does it stand headed into Week 1?

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

A talented mix of linemen makes up a Cowboys' offensive line that OSU hopes can be better this fall. 

Guerin Emig: Future of OSU athletics depends not on OU or Pac-12 but Cowboys' own courage
OSU Sports Extra
topical

Guerin Emig: Future of OSU athletics depends not on OU or Pac-12 but Cowboys' own courage

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

Pac-12 announces it will move forward without expanding, leaving OSU with no choice but to take command of a soon-to-be reset Big 12

OSU notebook: Gundy talks Jernigan, Hale and superseniors ahead of Week 1
OSU Sports Extra

OSU notebook: Gundy talks Jernigan, Hale and superseniors ahead of Week 1

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

Updates on the OSU pass rusher, a kicker returning from injury and insight into players who nearly returned in 2021.

OSU set to roll with committee of running backs
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

OSU set to roll with committee of running backs

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren are all listed as potential starters in the two-deep depth chart.

'Very physical' true freshman Blaine Green to start at wide receiver
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

'Very physical' true freshman Blaine Green to start at wide receiver

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

Blaine Green features alongside Tay Martin, Brennan Presley and Braydon Johnson as one of four starting receivers listed on OSU’s two-deep depth chart released Thursday.

Watch Now: “At some point somebody will take that role”: OSU’s left tackle battle unresolved entering Week 1
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Watch Now: “At some point somebody will take that role”: OSU’s left tackle battle unresolved entering Week 1

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

At left tackle on Sept. 4 against Missouri State: Taylor Miterko OR Caleb Etienne.

No starter at left tackle, freshman Green to start at receiver and more: OSU releases initial 2021 depth chart
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

No starter at left tackle, freshman Green to start at receiver and more: OSU releases initial 2021 depth chart

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

The Cowboys released their initial depth chart for the 2021 season Thursday morning with freshman Blaine Green named among the starters, but questions remain elsewhere.

+2
“They rallied around him really quickly": Always a leader, Malcolm Rodriguez has evolved to guide the Cowboys defense
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick topical

“They rallied around him really quickly": Always a leader, Malcolm Rodriguez has evolved to guide the Cowboys defense

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

A once quiet leader at Wagoner High School, OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has changed since coming to Stillwater, and in 2021 he can serve as the drumbeat for the Cowboys' defense.

Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's future, OU's present, Nebraska's woe and fans' COVID concern
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Guerin Emig mailbag: OSU's future, OU's present, Nebraska's woe and fans' COVID concern

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

You reached out about the Cowboys, Sooners and COVID vaccinations. Let's discuss.

Guerin Emig: For OSU, Tuesday was about Pac-12's updated expansion timeline, not Pac-12's Big Ten/ACC alliance
OSU Sports Extra
topical

Guerin Emig: For OSU, Tuesday was about Pac-12's updated expansion timeline, not Pac-12's Big Ten/ACC alliance

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

George Kliavkoff says Pac-12 decision whether to expand is coming by the end of the week, not weeks

From the Green Bros. to Edmond Sante Fe's Collin Oliver: the freshmen who could feature for OSU in 2021
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick topical

From the Green Bros. to Edmond Sante Fe's Collin Oliver: the freshmen who could feature for OSU in 2021

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

With fall camp in the rearview, a look at the Cowboys freshmen who have distinguished themselves since arriving to Stillwater. 

+2
A proven performer in limited action, OSU's Jackson will get best shot yet in 2021
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

A proven performer in limited action, OSU's Jackson will get best shot yet in 2021

  • Eli Lederman Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

The rusher who broke out against Texas Tech in 2020 is primed for greater opportunities this fall.

'I feel like I’m at the top of my game': Christian Holmes, finally settled in, is poised to slot into OSU's secondary
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick

'I feel like I’m at the top of my game': Christian Holmes, finally settled in, is poised to slot into OSU's secondary

  • Eli Lederman
  • Updated
  • 0

A difficult debut season with the Cowboys gave way to a productive offseason for Christian Holmes. 

With injuries already hitting the OSU defensive line, Oliver could carve out a significant role this fall, a possibility Mike Gundy and Co. felt confident about even before his debut Saturday.

“We were going to play him this year because we think he’s good enough to play as a freshman,” Gundy said Monday. “He’s physically mature enough. He has a really strong lower body. We think if he pushes hard and continues to work and do all the things we teach him, he can be a really good player.”

Missing Trace Ford against Missouri State, Brock Martin got the start at defensive end and Oliver rotated in behind the redshirt senior. His lone tackle on the night came in a pivotal moment.

Late in the fourth quarter, Oliver combined with Jabbar Muhammad for a third down sack of Bears quarterback Jason Shelley on Missouri State’s potential game-tying drive. Martin and Devin Harper combined for a sack on the next play to seal the win.

Ford (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, providing an early test of the Cowboys pass rush depth. As OSU works to fill that void, Oliver is sure to get more chances in the weeks ahead.

“(The depth) is not as good as it was in August,” Gundy said. “But we’ve got guys there. Oliver can get in there and play a bit.”

Miterko leads battle at left tackle

Taylor Miterko earned the start at left tackle in the season opener ahead of transfer Caleb Etienne, who rotated in on the left side of the offensive line.

As the position battle continues into Week 2, it would seem likely that Miterko will again start against Tulsa following his Week 1 performance.

“Miterko graded out better than Caleb did, which I thought was going to happen,” Gundy said. “I had a pretty good feel for that because Caleb hadn’t played in a game in, I don’t know, a long time. He’s trying to figure it out and he’s trying to figure it out at a high level right now.”

Right guard Hunter Woodard (undisclosed) is expected to return against Tulsa after missing the opener. Cole Birmingham started in his place Saturday.

While it mostly kept quarterback Shane Illingworth upright, OSU’s offensive line struggled in the running game against Missouri State as the Cowboys averaged 1.9 yards per carry in a 54-yard team-rushing performance. With the benefit of film review, Gundy identified individual misses on the offensive line as the cause of a ground game effort OSU has to improve on in Week 2.

“We protected really well,” Gundy said. “Probably the best protection we’ve had in a long, long time. We didn’t run block as well as I would have liked and it was a typical “one guy away”. You hear that all the time. Several times we were one block away from being a lot better in the running game. That’s something we need to work on this week.”

Sterling out for first half Saturday, offering another opportunity for Taylor II

The Cowboys will be without safety Tre Sterling for the first half against Tulsa following the redshirt senior’s targeting ejection late in Saturday’s win. Sterling was removed from the game with 3:06 remaining after video review confirmed the call on the field for his hit on Missouri State’s Tyrone Scott.

“I thought that he led with a partial shoulder, partial head, which should not be an ejection in my opinion,” Gundy said. It’s just my opinion. It wasn’t a direct head-on contact.”

Among the likely candidates to start in Sterling’s place is redshirt junior Jason Taylor II, who replaced Sterling in the closing minutes against the Bears. The safety from Carl Albert played in 11 games in 2020, providing a pair of highlights against Kansas State on Nov. 7 when he scored on an 85-yard fumble return and added a 48-yard onside kick return touchdown in a 20-18 win.

Taylor II has filled in for Sterling before, as well. When a targeting penalty kept Sterling out of the first half against Texas A&M in 2019, Taylor II stepped in and made eight tackles in his place.

He may get another similar opportunity on Saturday.

“I’m good with him,” Gundy said of Taylor II. “We trust him. He plays hard. He competes. I’m good with him.”

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

