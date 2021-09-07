Watch Now: Freshman Collin Oliver poised to play a part on the edge

STILLWATER — Freshman defensive end Collin Oliver has made an early impression since joining the Cowboys, and the 6-foot-2 edge rusher from Edmond Santa Fe was rewarded Saturday with immediate opportunity in Oklahoma State’s 23-16 win over Missouri State.

With injuries already hitting the OSU defensive line, Oliver could carve out a significant role this fall, a possibility Mike Gundy and Co. felt confident about even before his debut Saturday.

“We were going to play him this year because we think he’s good enough to play as a freshman,” Gundy said Monday. “He’s physically mature enough. He has a really strong lower body. We think if he pushes hard and continues to work and do all the things we teach him, he can be a really good player.”

Missing Trace Ford against Missouri State, Brock Martin got the start at defensive end and Oliver rotated in behind the redshirt senior. His lone tackle on the night came in a pivotal moment.

Late in the fourth quarter, Oliver combined with Jabbar Muhammad for a third down sack of Bears quarterback Jason Shelley on Missouri State’s potential game-tying drive. Martin and Devin Harper combined for a sack on the next play to seal the win.