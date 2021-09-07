Watch Now: Freshman Collin Oliver poised to play a part on the edge

STILLWATER — Freshman defensive end Collin Oliver has made an early impression since joining the Cowboys, and the 6-foot-2 edge rusher from Edmond Santa Fe was rewarded Saturday with immediate opportunity in Oklahoma State’s 23-16 win over Missouri State.
Wide receiver Tay Martin finished with six receptions for 107 yards for OSU.
Oklahoma State, bolstered by Jim Knowles’ defense and its pair of late sacks, withstood a late comeback attempt and held off Missouri State in…
A quick breakdown of OSU's season opener.
OSU's season-opening win featured first career sacks for linebackers Kamryn Farrar and Mason Cobb, and the absence of defensive end Trace Ford.
Sophomore Shane Illingworth is expected to make his third career start in Sanders' place.
With the season almost here, what type of success can fans expect from OSU and who are the players to watch?
Ahead of his broadcast debut, the former OSU quarterback discussed his jump to the booth, the offer he’d need to consider coaching, his feelings on Oklahoma and Texas’ exit and the future for Oklahoma State, and what the 2011 Big 12 championship team still means to him.
Cowboys take on the Bears in the season opener.
"Fans will need to get their shot before getting into their gameday vibe, though, as immunizations may not be given to individuals with alcohol in their system," the release states.
Anticipating big Boone Pickens Stadium cheers for Tay Martin, Brennan Presley and OSU president Kayse Shrum
Taking a break from our first college football game week to respond to readers
Jayden Jernigan has played a snap for the Cowboys since Dec. 27, 2019. This fall, he has a chance to reclaim his place on OSU's defensive line.
The Cowboys' defensive front has been injury-laden over the past year, but this fall OSU has the depth to cope and keep players fresh.
Oklahoma State's 2021 offense must do what it did not a year ago — take advantage of an unusually stout OSU defense
Redshirt junior Braden Cassity's brother, Skyler, will be on the sideline for Missouri State during Saturday's season-opener, and it's not the first time the brothers have squared off.
Watch Now: Missouri State's Petrino names transfer Shelley starter at QB; praises OKC’s Damoriea Vick ahead of OSU game
While Shelley — who also previously spent three seasons at Utah — is a relative newcomer to Missouri, arriving to the Bears in late July, Petrino has no concerns about his quarterback's ability to handle a visit to Boone Pickens Stadium in his debut.
All 10 teams are scheduled to be in action this weekend, starting Friday night with KU’s best shot to win a game this season.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Thinking positive for Tay Martin and Caleb Etienne, OSU's southern Louisianans with more on their mind than a football opener
Also: Reflections on OU's national championship hype and two pro kickers -- OSU alum Matt Ammendola and Gus the mule
Guerin Emig: Brennan Presley, Shamari Brooks, unbeaten Sooners highlight my predictions for college football's 2021 regular season
We are sure to enjoy this fall more than the 2020 belly flop, provided everyone takes care to help keep each other healthy
"He's a competitor and a warrior": OSU’s Brennan Presley is built for the heightened role he’ll take on in 2021
In Year 2, Brennan Presley will start at wide receiver while returning kickoffs and punts. It's his biggest role yet, but Mike Gundy, Loren Montgomery and the 5-foot-8 speedster himself know he's up to the challenge.
The rule change that took effect July 1 prompted QuikTrip to tweet a few days later: “College athletes who love QT hit us up.”
A talented mix of linemen makes up a Cowboys' offensive line that OSU hopes can be better this fall.
Pac-12 announces it will move forward without expanding, leaving OSU with no choice but to take command of a soon-to-be reset Big 12
Updates on the OSU pass rusher, a kicker returning from injury and insight into players who nearly returned in 2021.
LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and Jaylen Warren are all listed as potential starters in the two-deep depth chart.
Blaine Green features alongside Tay Martin, Brennan Presley and Braydon Johnson as one of four starting receivers listed on OSU’s two-deep depth chart released Thursday.
Watch Now: “At some point somebody will take that role”: OSU’s left tackle battle unresolved entering Week 1
At left tackle on Sept. 4 against Missouri State: Taylor Miterko OR Caleb Etienne.
No starter at left tackle, freshman Green to start at receiver and more: OSU releases initial 2021 depth chart
The Cowboys released their initial depth chart for the 2021 season Thursday morning with freshman Blaine Green named among the starters, but questions remain elsewhere.
“They rallied around him really quickly": Always a leader, Malcolm Rodriguez has evolved to guide the Cowboys defense
A once quiet leader at Wagoner High School, OSU linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has changed since coming to Stillwater, and in 2021 he can serve as the drumbeat for the Cowboys' defense.
You reached out about the Cowboys, Sooners and COVID vaccinations. Let's discuss.
Guerin Emig: For OSU, Tuesday was about Pac-12's updated expansion timeline, not Pac-12's Big Ten/ACC alliance
George Kliavkoff says Pac-12 decision whether to expand is coming by the end of the week, not weeks
From the Green Bros. to Edmond Sante Fe's Collin Oliver: the freshmen who could feature for OSU in 2021
With fall camp in the rearview, a look at the Cowboys freshmen who have distinguished themselves since arriving to Stillwater.
The rusher who broke out against Texas Tech in 2020 is primed for greater opportunities this fall.
'I feel like I’m at the top of my game': Christian Holmes, finally settled in, is poised to slot into OSU's secondary
A difficult debut season with the Cowboys gave way to a productive offseason for Christian Holmes.
With injuries already hitting the OSU defensive line, Oliver could carve out a significant role this fall, a possibility Mike Gundy and Co. felt confident about even before his debut Saturday.
“We were going to play him this year because we think he’s good enough to play as a freshman,” Gundy said Monday. “He’s physically mature enough. He has a really strong lower body. We think if he pushes hard and continues to work and do all the things we teach him, he can be a really good player.”
Missing Trace Ford against Missouri State, Brock Martin got the start at defensive end and Oliver rotated in behind the redshirt senior. His lone tackle on the night came in a pivotal moment.
Late in the fourth quarter, Oliver combined with Jabbar Muhammad for a third down sack of Bears quarterback Jason Shelley on Missouri State’s potential game-tying drive. Martin and Devin Harper combined for a sack on the next play to seal the win.
Ford (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, providing an early test of the Cowboys pass rush depth. As OSU works to fill that void, Oliver is sure to get more chances in the weeks ahead.
“(The depth) is not as good as it was in August,” Gundy said. “But we’ve got guys there. Oliver can get in there and play a bit.”
Miterko leads battle at left tackle
Taylor Miterko earned the start at left tackle in the season opener ahead of transfer Caleb Etienne, who rotated in on the left side of the offensive line.
As the position battle continues into Week 2, it would seem likely that Miterko will again start against Tulsa following his Week 1 performance.
“Miterko graded out better than Caleb did, which I thought was going to happen,” Gundy said. “I had a pretty good feel for that because Caleb hadn’t played in a game in, I don’t know, a long time. He’s trying to figure it out and he’s trying to figure it out at a high level right now.”
Right guard Hunter Woodard (undisclosed) is expected to return against Tulsa after missing the opener. Cole Birmingham started in his place Saturday.
While it mostly kept quarterback Shane Illingworth upright, OSU’s offensive line struggled in the running game against Missouri State as the Cowboys averaged 1.9 yards per carry in a 54-yard team-rushing performance. With the benefit of film review, Gundy identified individual misses on the offensive line as the cause of a ground game effort OSU has to improve on in Week 2.
“We protected really well,” Gundy said. “Probably the best protection we’ve had in a long, long time. We didn’t run block as well as I would have liked and it was a typical “one guy away”. You hear that all the time. Several times we were one block away from being a lot better in the running game. That’s something we need to work on this week.”
Sterling out for first half Saturday, offering another opportunity for Taylor II
The Cowboys will be without safety Tre Sterling for the first half against Tulsa following the redshirt senior’s targeting ejection late in Saturday’s win. Sterling was removed from the game with 3:06 remaining after video review confirmed the call on the field for his hit on Missouri State’s Tyrone Scott.
“I thought that he led with a partial shoulder, partial head, which should not be an ejection in my opinion,” Gundy said. It’s just my opinion. It wasn’t a direct head-on contact.”
Among the likely candidates to start in Sterling’s place is redshirt junior Jason Taylor II, who replaced Sterling in the closing minutes against the Bears. The safety from Carl Albert played in 11 games in 2020, providing a pair of highlights against Kansas State on Nov. 7 when he scored on an 85-yard fumble return and added a 48-yard onside kick return touchdown in a 20-18 win.
Taylor II has filled in for Sterling before, as well. When a targeting penalty kept Sterling out of the first half against Texas A&M in 2019, Taylor II stepped in and made eight tackles in his place.
He may get another similar opportunity on Saturday.
“I’m good with him,” Gundy said of Taylor II. “We trust him. He plays hard. He competes. I’m good with him.”